Kano enemies distracted Gov Yusuf for one year - Kwankwaso

The Kwankwasiyya movement leader disclosed this when commenting on developments in the state at an event where Yusuf declared a State of Emergency on education in Kano on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Kwankwaso congratulated the Governor for taking action aimed at revamping education in the state and giving access to children, who have been deprived of the chance to go to school.

He noted that Yusuf had swung into action since his first day in office and his footprints can be seen across the North-West state even though the opposition had placed many roadblocks in his way to ensure he doesn't succeed.

“Let me start by congratulating him on this historic day, the day the governor is declaring a State of Emergency on education. For those who are aware that the governor has been working from day one, you can see his footprints everywhere across the state.

“Despite the fact that the governor was distracted for about one year. Immediately after the election, enemies of the State took him to the Court – Tribunal, Appeal Court to the Supreme Court. We have seen what happened even when they knew that there was no need to go to any Court or tribunal. Everybody knew that he won his election.

“Even the enemies were saying that they wanted to take it by force because they believe they have a government. Despite all that, the governor has been working and obstacle after obstacle, we don’t know what is happening and what has happened in this state but the governor is moving," he said.

Kwankwaso likened Yusuf's ordeal to a similar situation he had to contend with just a couple of months into his second term tenure as Kano Governor when Boko Haram was going on a rampage.