Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appealed to #EndSARS protesters to suspend demonstrations and engage in dialogue with the government.

Thousands of protesters have been protesting nationwide for two weeks to demand the scrapping of the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for numerous acts of brutality against citizens.

Even though the NPF dissolved the unit one week into the protests, protesters remain unsatisfied and have demanded more be done to end police brutality in general.

The lucrative Lekki-Epe toll gate has been shut down by protesters for over a week, with other areas in Lagos also disrupted by the demonstrations.

#EndSARS protesters have been holding nationwide demonstrations for two weeks to condemn police brutality

Sanwo-Olu told protesters on Monday, October 19, 2020 to embrace dialogue for the resolution of their agitations instead of shutting down the state.

He said the government has shown commitment to responding to their demands and dialogue should be sustained in place of the demonstrations.

"I believe that some of the actions we have taken should, to a large extent, show our sincerity and willingness to address all your concerns," he said.

The governor spoke at the inauguration of a judicial panel of inquiry tasked with reviewing allegations of abuse against police officers, and compensation for victims.

He said the panel is only the first step in a long line of reformative actions that will lead to a comprehensive reorientation of the NPF.

"I encourage everyone brutalised by the disbanded SARS, including the families of those who died, to present their case before this tribunal," he said.

At least 15 protesters have been killed, and many assaulted by police officers since the protests started two weeks ago.

Hoodlums have also attacked the protesters in Lagos and Abuja, and Edo, killing some protesters and injuring others.