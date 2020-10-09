The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has warned that the Police Force will no longer tolerate any attack on its personnel.

The IGP's warning early on Friday, October 9, 2020 comes on the heels of the death of a police officer who died during a confrontation with protesters in Delta State.

Dozens of Nigerians have taken to the streets all week to protest against the abuse of power exhibited by the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

The police officer, Corporal Etaga Stanley, was allegedly killed by protesters against police brutality in Ughelli, Delta on Thursday, October 8.

Even though Adamu said the attack was unprovoked, media reports have speculated that it was in retaliation for police officers shooting at the protesters and hitting a young boy in the leg.

Another police officer, Sergeant Patrick Okuone, escaped the confrontation with serious body injury sustained from gunshot by the protesters, according to a police statement released on Friday.

The statement, signed by Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, also alleged that the deceased officer's service weapon, an AK-47 with 25 rounds of live ammunition, was stolen.

"The IGP notes that protest by citizens remain a legitimate means for airing their concerns and views.

"It must however be carried out with all sense of responsibility and within the confines of the law," the statement said.

The IGP called on the Delta State Police Command to investigate the incident and arrest the perpetrators of the attack.

Nigerians have protested for years to have the FSARS unit scrapped

Protesters across the country have called for the scrapping of the notorious FSARS unit for the numerous extra-judicial activities committed by its officers.

The latest outrage against FSARS over the past weekend led Adamu to announce a number of restrictions to their operations on Sunday, October 4.

According to the new measures, FSARS and other tactical squads are banned from carrying out routine patrols, and other conventional low-risk duties including stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, and traffic checks.

They are also banned from embarking on patrols or assignments without official uniform or tactical gear.

"The IGP has warned the tactical squads against the invasion of the privacy of citizens particularly through indiscriminate and unauthorized search of mobile phones, laptops and other smart devices.

"They are to concentrate and respond only to cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes when the need arises," an official statement read.

Many Nigerians have expressed little confidence in the new measures, especially since they were measures similarly announced in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

The protests that have followed this week have unequivocally called for an end to the unit.