Ondo governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has directed all schools in the state to shut down with immediate effect due to the disruption caused by the #EndSARS protests.

Thousands of protesters have been demonstrating nationwide for two weeks to demand the scrapping of the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for numerous acts of brutality against citizens.

Even though the NPF dissolved the unit one week into the protests, protesters remain unsatisfied and have demanded more be done to end police brutality in general.

Akeredolu said on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 he decided to shut down the schools to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Schools had only just resumed recently after they were shut down nationwide in March to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Some of the protests have in recent days turned especially violent with thugs attacking protesters and causing trouble around the country.

Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, similarly shut down schools on Monday, October 19, and later announced a 24-hour curfew on Tuesday.

"I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society," he said.

Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki, also imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state on Monday after thugs burnt three police stations and freed inmates from two prisons.

At least 15 protesters have been killed, and many assaulted by police officers since the protests started two weeks ago.

Hoodlums have also attacked the protesters in Lagos and Abuja, and Edo, killing some protesters and injuring others.