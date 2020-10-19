The Lagos government has directed school administrators to shut down due to the disruption caused by #EndSARS protests in the state.

Thousands of protesters have been protesting nationwide for two weeks to demand the scrapping of the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for numerous acts of brutality against citizens.

Even though the NPF dissolved the unit one week into the protests, protesters remain unsatisfied and have demanded more be done to end police brutality in general.

Numerous strategic locations in Lagos have been shut down by protesters for over a week, causing disruption for motorists.

The state's Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, said on Monday, October 19, 2020 that schools will remain shut down till further notice.

She encouraged schools to use means of distance teaching and learning to keep their students engaged.

"The safety of the pupils/students, parents and all staff working in schools is paramount at this critical period," the commissioner said.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on #EndSARS protesters to leave the roads and embrace dialogue [Twitter/@gboyegaakosile]

Schools had only just resumed in September after they were shut down nationwide in March to combat the spread of COVID-19.

State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, earlier on Monday appealed to #EndSARS protesters to suspend demonstrations and engage in dialogue with the government.

He said the government has shown commitment to responding to their demands and dialogue should be sustained in place of the demonstrations.

"I believe that some of the actions we have taken should, to a large extent, show our sincerity and willingness to address all your concerns," he said.

At least 15 protesters have been killed, and many assaulted by police officers since the protests started two weeks ago.

Hoodlums have also attacked the protesters in Lagos and Abuja, and Edo, killing some protesters and injuring others.