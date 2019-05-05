NAN reports that the presidential aircraft conveying the president from London landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 6.33 p.m.

Those at the airport to welcome the president include his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, some ministers, including the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Malam Muhammed Bello and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Others were the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Muhammed Adamu, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu and other presidential aides.

You’ll recall that the president on Thursday, April 25, 2019, left the country without handing over to vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned Buhari’s travel, saying he embarked on an ‘unknown voyage’

The National Chairman of the Party (PDP), Uche Secondus said it is condemnable that the president left the country without informing the National Assembly.

Although, the president did not disclose the purpose of his visit to the United Kingdom, according to Saharareporters, President Buhari’s private visit to the UK was a medical trip.

Meanwhile, there were rumours that the president might need to extend his private visit because he’s allegedly undergoing medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

But the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, dismissed the rumour on Friday, May 3, 2019, saying ‘it is rubbish.’