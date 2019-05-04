The presidency has dismissed rumour that President Muhammadu Buhari would not return to Nigeria on Sunday, May 5, 2019, because he’s allegedly undergoing medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, reacted to the rumour on Friday, May 3, 2019, saying ‘it is rubbish.’

In another email response to Punch on a question about when the president would return, Garba said “this story on the President’s return is absolutely shameful and disgraceful’’.

Recently, the main opposition party, the People Democratic Party (PDP), criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for leaving Nigeria for a 10-day visit to the United Kingdom.

The party faulted Buhari for not writing the National Assembly to formally transmit power to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to act as President before he traveled.

In a statement issued on Thursday, May 2, 2019, the National Publicity Secretary of the opposition party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan accused the president of abandoning his responsibilities to pursue “unexplained private matters abroad” amid rising security challenges.

Meanwhile, the presidency has responded to the criticism saying the president can rule from anywhere in the world.

The presidency said Buhari did not need to inform the National Assembly, so long as his absence was for a short period.

Garba Shehu also defended the president saying Buhari’s absence becomes unconstitutional only when it extends to 21 days.

The President embarked on a 10-day private visit to the UK on Thursday April 25, and he's expected to return to the country on Sunday, May 5, 2019.