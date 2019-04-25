President Muhammadu Buhari is set to depart for the United Kingdom for a 10-day private visit starting on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

According to a statement released by the presidency on Thursday, Buhari will depart for the UK after his official visit to Borno State.

The president will commission developmental projects especially in education, healthcare and roads, before he departs for the UK, possibly London.

"At the end of the visit to Borno State, President Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit," the presidency announced.

The president is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5.

Buharis controversial London trips

President Buhari has been a frequent visitor to the United Kingdom since he was first inaugurated in 2015. Most of the time, he's travelled to London to seek medical attention with his foreign doctors.

In 2017, he spent a combined 154 days in London on two separate medical visits to treat an undisclosed illness, prompting concerns about how fit he is to be president.

Since then, he's been to London a few times to check in with his doctors, including another 10-day vacation in the UK capital in August 2018.

The president's health issues were a sticking point used against him during his campaign for re-election but the 76-year-old won a second term in the February 23 presidential election.

He'll be sworn in for another four-year term on May 29.