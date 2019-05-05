The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly launched a fresh investigation against Senate President Bukola Saraki over allegations of money laundering.

THISDAY reports that the anti-graft agency is investigating Saraki’s earnings during his time as governor of Kwara state.

Recall that Saraki was the governor of Kwara state between 2003 and 2011.

The EFCC in a letter quoted by THISDAY said the Senate president is being investigated over “an alleged case of conspiracy, abuse of office, misappropriation of public funds, theft, and money laundering” .

The letter which was reported to have been addressed to the permanent secretary, Kwara government house and dated April 26, asked the state government to release details of all salaries, allowances, estacode and payments Saraki received as governor of the state.

The letter signed by EFCC zonal head, Isyaku Sharu reads: “In view of the above, you are kindly requested to furnish us with the full details of all his entitlements to include but not limited to emoluments, allowances, estacodes, other fringe benefits and severance package while he held sway as the Executive Governor of Kwara State between 2003 and 2011.

“This request is made pursuant to Section 38 (1) & (2) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 and Section 21 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.”

The EFCC investigation against the senate president is coming few days after the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) appointed him as its “Ambassador-at-Large.”