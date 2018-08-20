Pulse.ng logo
Akpabio says he regrets supporting Gov Udom Emmanuel

Akpabio Senator begs Akwa-Ibom people to forgive him for supporting Gov Emmanuel

Akpabio recently defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) amidst celebrations.

Senator begs Akwa-Ibom people to forgive him for supporting Gov Udom Emmanuel play

Senator Godswill Akpabio meets APC national leader, Tinubu in Abuja

(Twitter/@seunokin )

Senator Godswill Akpabio has begged the people of Akwa-Ibom to forgive him for supporting the current Governor of the state, Udom Emmanuel.

According to Punch, the former Governor said this while speaking to his supporters at Ikot Ekpene Plaza on Sunday, August 19, 2018.

Akpabio recently defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) amidst celebrations.

According to some sources, the Senator left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because of a quarrel between him and his former ally, Gov Emmanuel.

The former Governor of Jigawa, Sule Lamido alleged that Akpabio was shown some files that made him afraid.

Udom is a mistake

Senator Akpabio also referred to the state Governor as a mistake, which he said will be corrected in 2019.

According to him, “Udom (Emmanuel) is a mistake that must be corrected in 2019. All hands must be on deck to ensure that the mistake is corrected for a people-oriented leadership under the ruling All Progressives Congress at the centre.”

ALSO READ: Senator Akpabio is an asset to the APC - Ita Enang

“Emmanuel’s administration has failed the people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Governor Udom Emmanuel has said that he is not disturbed about Akpabio’s defection.

