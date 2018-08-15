Pulse.ng logo
Sule Lamido speaks on how APC made Akpabio leave PDP

Akpabio Sule Lamido speaks on how APC made Senator dump PDP

The former Governor also said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not fighting corruption.

Former Governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido has alleged that Senator Godswill Akpabio left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he was afraid. play

Governor Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom State

(Premium Times)

Former Governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido has alleged that Senator Godswill Akpabio left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he was afraid.

Lamido said that the Senator was shown some documents that scared him.

According to Daily Post, the former Governor said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not fighting corruption.

According to the presidential candidate, if APC was serious about fighting corruption, it would not have accepted Akpabio.

Lamido said “Senator Akpabio some files and he became afraid.

It is a disgrace for the APC government to give former governor Akpabio the type of reception he was given.

“It shows that the government is not serious about fighting corruption.”

Akpabio is an asset

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly matters, Senator Ita Enang has described Senator Akpabio as an asset to the ruling party.

He said “Senator Akpabio is not a liability to APC but an asset.

“He was an asset to PDP and he was what we could call the certificate of registration for PDP. APC has worked very hard to capture him.

ALSO READ: Akpabio reacts to calls for Senate to declare his seat vacant

“Considering his pedigree, considering his nationalistic posture and then we approached him and when we approached him as APC, we went and found in him; he has already had in him a lot of democratic nationalistic credentials and willing to work for the survival of Nigeria and the country.

 “Akpabio is an asset to the federal government and asset to the APC, we urged other political parties to cry less.”

The Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) has also called on the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to declare Akpabio’s seat vacant.

