Benin City Wins $1 Million Bloomberg Innovation Award, Joins World’s Top Cities for Urban Solutions

Benin City, the capital of Edo State, has won a $1 million Bloomberg innovation award after emerging among the top cities in the Bloomberg Mayor’s Challenge, highlighting its bold healthcare solutions.

There are moments when a city quietly steps into the global spotlight. This is one of those moments for Benin City.

The Edo State capital has secured a major international recognition after emerging among the world’s top cities in the prestigious Bloomberg Mayors Challenge, earning a $1 million innovation award for its bold ideas around public service delivery.

More than 600 cities across the world entered the competition. Only 25 cities from 20 countries made the final list. Benin City made that list. Not only that, it stood out enough to walk away with funding and global backing for its idea.

Even more striking, the city is one of only four African cities that reached this stage.

For a city often discussed mainly in local terms, the recognition places Benin City firmly on the global innovation map. And the spotlight is largely on one area: healthcare delivery.

According to officials, the city’s proposal focuses on practical, scalable solutions to improve how healthcare reaches people, especially in communities where access is often uneven or delayed. The idea is simple at its core: build systems that work faster, smarter, and closer to the people who need them.

Reacting to the news, Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo described the award as proof that strong ideas can come from anywhere, including Benin City.

“This recognition is a testament to innovation, resilience and the unwavering commitment of our team to transform healthcare delivery in Edo State,” he said. “It reinforces that bold ideas from Benin City can compete and win on the global stage.”

He also praised the Edo State Ministry of Health and the wider team behind the project, noting that their work reflects the state’s growing focus on practical governance and reforms that deliver visible results.

For the governor, the award isn’t just about the money. It is about validation. A signal that the state’s efforts to rethink public services are being noticed beyond Nigeria’s borders.

He also thanked residents of Edo State for their continued support of government programmes.

“Congratulations to my hardworking team and to the great people of Edo State,” he said. “The world is watching, and we are just getting started.”

The Bloomberg Mayors Challenge is widely considered one of the most competitive platforms for cities trying to tackle modern urban problems, from healthcare and climate to housing and governance. Winning cities receive not just funding but also technical support to bring their ideas to life.

For Benin City, this recognition is both a reward and a responsibility.