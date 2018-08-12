Pulse.ng logo
Akpabio is an asset to the APC - Ita Enang

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly matters, Senator Ita Enang has said that Senator Godswill Akpabio is an asset to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akpabio officially dumped the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives' Congress (APC) on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

Enang said the Senator’s willingness to work for Nigeria’s survival was why the APC approached him.

According to Daily Post, the  presidential aide also  “Senator Akpabio is not a liability to APC but an asset.

“He was an asset to PDP and he was what we could call the certificate of registration for PDP. APC has worked very hard to capture him.

“Considering his pedigree, considering his nationalistic posture and then we approached him and when we approached him as APC, we went and found in him; he has already had in him a lot of democratic nationalistic credentials and willing to work for the survival of Nigeria and the country.

ALSO READ: 7 Biggest political transfers of the 2017/2018 window

“Akpabio is an asset to the federal government and asset to the APC, we urged other political parties to cry less.”

Meanwhile, the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) has called on the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to declare Senator Godswill Akpabio’s seat vacant.

