news

Local Government chairmen and Councillors from 31 Local Government Areas (LGAs) have paid a solidarity visit to the Akwa-Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

This is coming after the former Governor of the State, Godswill Akpabio defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to sources, one of the reasons the former Governor left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was due to a fall out with Gov Emmanuel.

I am not disturbed

Speaking to the LG chairmen and Councillors, the state Governor said he is not disturbed about Akpabio’s defection.

According to Daily Post, he said “I am not perturbed by my predecessor’s defection to the APC; every person is entitled to exercise his fundamental human rights and freedom of association. Therefore, Senator Akpabio has the right to belong to any political party that he wishes.

“The political atmosphere is helping to deepen democratic governance and reinvent the consciousness of the PDP that every member would be proud of.

ALSO READ: Why I defected to APC: Godswill Akpabio

“I, therefore, urged you to reach out and show love among your kith and kins and also sustain your support for PDP which is the only party that has brought development to the state since the inception of democratic governance.”

Governor Emmanuel also thanked the chairmen and councilors for their show of support.