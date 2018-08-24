news

Only a day after resuming his executive duties, President Muhammadu Buhari finally showed beyond resonable doubt why Nigerians have to re-elect him next year...by walking 800 metres. No, seriously.

The president trekked 800 metres from the Eid-praying ground in Daura to his private residence, amid cheers from supporters that lined the street.

According to the presidency, the trek proved that Buhari is healthy enough to seek re-election , contrary to what his opponents have been saying.

Of course, this did not go down well with Nigerians, especially the president's opponents like former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who reacted in his own way .

Atiku also took another chance to take a shot at the president over his frequent medical trips to London .

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, stood shoulder to shoulder against National Leader of the All Progressives' Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, when he revealed that the only reason the former Lagos governor supports Buhari's administration, despite his private reservations about it, is that he's eyeing the presidency for himself in 2023 .

It wasn't much of a shock, because it's sort of been an open secret, but it generated buzz because it was a strongly-worded response to Tinubu's allegations about why Saraki recently dumped the APC for the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu did those 2023 presidency rumours no favours by backing Buhari for re-election and insisting that he needs more time to re-engineer Nigeria's economy.

Speaking of the presidency, Eunice Atuejide was elected the presidential candidate of the National Interest Party (NIP) in controversial fashion as 12 members of the party's National Executive Committee were stripped of their positions.

In other news...

A mob of angry residents and students burnt down a police station in Iwo, Osun State after an officer of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) killed an undergraduate .

Hoodlums also set the Magistrates' Court in Orlu, Imo State on fire, destroying court documents .

Boko Haram terrorists also burnt down 40 houses in a reprisal attack in Mailari village in Guzamala local government area of Borno State.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, warned Nigerians that foreign rice imported into the country is only fit to be consumed by animals .

Senator Godswill Akpabio faced public backlash for his comments about APC taking over Akwa Ibom in 2019 like German dictator, Adolf Hitler, took over Poland, an act that kicked off World War II and led to the death of millions of people.