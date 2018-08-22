Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Imo youths set Magistrates' Court on fire, destroy documents

In Imo Youths set Magistrates' Court on fire, destroy documents

The fire, caused by around 15 youths, destroyed court documents before it could be quenched.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Imo youths set Magistrates' Court on fire, destroy documents play Building on fire (image used for illustrative purpose) (Daily Post)

Angry youths in Orlu, Imo State, set fire to the Magistrates' Court building on the premises of the Orlu High Court on Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

According to a report by The Punch, the youths numbered around 15 and created tension in the area on Wednesday as the fire destroyed court documents before it could be quenched.

The spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, Andrew Enwerem, confirmed the incident and disclosed that the state's Commissioner of Police, Daduki Galadanchi, has mandated the Area Commander in charge of Orlu zone to commence full investigations into the case of suspected arson.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Saraki Why Bola Tinubu hates me 'so much' - Senate Presidentbullet
2 Illegal Migration At least 30,000 Nigerians awaiting deportation in...bullet
3 Olasubomi Okeowo Nigerians mock presidential aspirant's disastrous...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President says NYSC is one of the best things to happen to Nigeria
Leah Sharibu Presidency says Daura's sack as DSS boss affects abducted Dapchi girl
Pulse Eyewitness Fire outbreak destroys 2 vehicles in Third Mainland Bridge accident
In Lagos Burning car causes traffic jam on Third Mainland Bridge
In Lagos Fuel tanker explodes, affects Ecobank building
Lagos Tanker Fire Government names owner of tanker that caused Otedola Bridge explosion
Melaye Senator narrates how he escaped attackers, who wanted to kill him, by climbing a tree

Local

Imported rice only fit for animals, buy Nigerian rice - Lai
Lai Mohammed Imported rice only fit for animals, buy Made-in-Nigeria rice, Minister tells Nigerians
5,728 households to benefit from cash transfer scheme in Oyo
Ajimobi Oyo NURTW chairman’s death depressing, tragic– Governor
Ekiti Election: I will laugh last, Fayose tells Buhari, APC
Fayose Gov. vows to complete, deliver all onging projects before leaving office
Why we demolished Yinka Ayefele's Music House - Oyo govt
Music House NBC reacts to demolition of Fresh FM by Oyo government