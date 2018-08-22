Imo youths set Magistrates' Court on fire, destroy documents

news

Angry youths in Orlu, Imo State, set fire to the Magistrates' Court building on the premises of the Orlu High Court on Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

According to a report by The Punch, the youths numbered around 15 and created tension in the area on Wednesday as the fire destroyed court documents before it could be quenched.

The spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, Andrew Enwerem, confirmed the incident and disclosed that the state's Commissioner of Police, Daduki Galadanchi, has mandated the Area Commander in charge of Orlu zone to commence full investigations into the case of suspected arson.