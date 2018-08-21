news

The Borno Police Command said on Monday that Boko Haram insurgents burnt down 40 houses in a reprisal attack in Mailari Village in Guzamala Local government Area of the state on Sunday.

Mr Demien Chukwu, the Commissioner of Police in the state, who disclosed this at a news conference said that the terrorists stormed the town at about 8 p.m.

Chukwu said that the command had yet to ascertain the casualty figure.

“Two weeks earlier, the vigilante in that community arrested a Boko Haram element with AK47 and after beating him, he was handed over to the military.

“The marauding militants who were pissed with the development, decided to lunch the massive attack to revenge the arrest. They passed several villages on their way to Mailari.

“Luckily, about a week ago, we deployed one full unit of policemen including SARS to protect the community.

“Consequently, while they were returning from their mission, they were repelled by our team on patrol, which prevented them from raising down the entire community,” he said.

On the Alau Dam attack, Chukwu said that preliminary investigation revealed that the dam came under attack by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

“Initially, it was not clear if the affected dyke was washed away due to lack of maintenance or if it was actually vandalised.”

He said that the insurgents had actually tampered with the embankment holding back the water, leading to flooding in Kayamla Village.