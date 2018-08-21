Pulse.ng logo
Buhari is very fit to run for second term - Garba Shehu

Buhari President's 800m walk shows he is fit for second term - Garba Shehu

According to reports, Buhari walked for 800m after the Eid prayers on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Presidency has stated that President Buhari’s Sallah walk has proven that he is fit to run for a second term.

According to Vanguard, Buhari walked for 800m after the Eid prayers on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.

Speaking to newsmen, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said the walk in symbolic in the sense that it has shut the mouth of those claiming that the President is too old to rule.

Punch reports that Shehu also said “I think there are two things here; one is to say that the President is responsive to the enormous support and commitment of his own people that had come out in their numbers to see him and he just decided that he couldn’t go on riding in a black vehicle and he came out and walked to the distance.

“The second thing, he is curious that these days, one or two people who are aspiring to be president are campaigning on their youthfulness and good health.

ALSO READ: Buhari's kinsmen allegedly planning sacked DSS boss' recall

“I think the president has done one thing today – that the issue is not how old one is but how fit he is ; how healthy he is. Now that the president has proven his fitness and well-being to continue in office is a settled matter

“I think that if people want to campaign against him they should do so on issues that are of significance to Nigerians. The President is fit, he is healthy; he is good to go for second term.”

President Buhari, in his Sallah message to Nigerians, vowed to put an end to corruption in the country.

