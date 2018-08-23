news

National Leader of the All Progressives' Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has told Nigerians that three years is not enough for President Muhammadu Buhari to transform the country.

While speaking during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in Lagos on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, the former Lagos State governor said Buhari needs time to re-engineer the country's economy properly.

According to him, previous administrations have wastefully messed up Nigeria's economy and Buhari needs more time to complete the process of regrowing it for the benefits of every Nigerian.

He said, "Nigerians adopted democracy; we are going to live through this democratic government. We need a President Buhari to retool and re-engineer; that is what he is doing in the economy and he is doing it gradually, otherwise we don't want it to fall apart again.

"We ate the seed of growth for breakfast. Therefore, there is nothing for lunch or dinner. Nothing to harvest that is why we talk about looters. But it will not take a magical touch to bring it to reality. It takes patience and perseverance.

"Three years is not enough time for retouching, redevelopment and re-engineering the country. There is a lot of hope, there is a lot of expectation.

"Economic development and the future of the youth are crucial in the growth of any nation and we are taking care of that. You have to re-grow the economy, re-engineer it from bottom, during that process; it is always very difficult for ordinary people."