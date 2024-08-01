ADVERTISEMENT
Why men find it hard to open up about their feelings

Anna Ajayi

Opening up about your feelings should be seen as a sign of strength.

Why do men find it hard to open up about their feelings [CommunityHealth]
Why do men find it hard to open up about their feelings [CommunityHealth]

Society loves to throw the phrase "man up" around. It's a term implying that men shouldn't express emotions freely.

But the truth is, men feel a whole spectrum of emotions, just like everyone else. This constant pressure to suppress their feelings can be incredibly isolating and unhealthy.

So why exactly is it so hard for men to open up about what's going on inside? Here are some reasons why men might find it difficult to express themselves emotionally:

From a young age, boys are often discouraged from expressing vulnerability. Crying, showing fear, or even admitting sadness is sometimes seen as "weak." This conditioning can lead to a lifetime of bottling up emotions.

Men might worry about being judged as weak or overly sensitive if they open up.

Men might worry about being judged as weak [LinkedIn]
Men might worry about being judged as weak [LinkedIn] Pulse Nigeria

This fear can be especially strong in environments where traditional masculinity is highly valued.

Many men simply haven't been taught how to identify and express their emotions. Unlike girls, who are encouraged to talk about their feelings, boys might not have the tools or vocabulary to articulate what's going on inside them.

Men are often portrayed as the "fixers" in relationships. They're expected to solve problems and provide solutions.

Men are expected to solve problems and provide solutions [BetterHelp]
Men are expected to solve problems and provide solutions [BetterHelp] Pulse Nigeria
This can lead them to downplay their own emotional needs in favor of focusing on others.

Opening up about difficult emotions can feel scary. Sharing your vulnerabilities can make you feel exposed and out of control. Men might avoid expressing themselves to protect themselves from this feeling.

But, bottling up emotions isn't healthy. It can lead to stress, anxiety, and even physical health problems. Here are some ways men can overcome these barriers and start opening up:

1. Find a safe space: Not everyone feels comfortable talking to just anyone. Look for a trusted friend, family member, therapist, or support group where you feel safe and accepted.

Find a safe space [FamilyServices]
Find a safe space [FamilyServices] Pulse Nigeria

2. Start small: You don't have to pour your heart out all at once. Start by sharing something small, like how a certain situation made you feel frustrated. The more you practice, the easier it will become.

3. Focus on body language: Sometimes, expressing emotions with words can be difficult. Pay attention to your body language – clenched fists, furrowed brows, or crossed arms can all communicate unspoken emotions. Learning to recognise and express your physical responses can be a good first step.

4. Lead by example: Let's challenge the stereotype of the emotionless man. If you see a friend struggling to express himself, create a space where he feels comfortable opening up. Normalize emotional conversations among your male peers.

RELATED: 5 habits that destroy men's mental health

Opening up about your feelings isn't a sign of weakness – it's a sign of strength. It takes courage to be vulnerable and share your inner world with others. So, let's break the stigma and encourage men to express themselves fully. The world needs a whole spectrum of emotions, and men have a lot to offer.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

