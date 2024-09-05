ADVERTISEMENT
When do you get your first period after childbirth?

Anna Ajayi

Getting your first period after childbirth is a step in your body’s recovery process.

When do you get your first period after childbirth? [ParentCo]
Childbirth brings many changes to a woman’s body, and one of the big questions new mothers often ask is, “When will I get my first period after giving birth?”

The answer to this depends on several factors, including whether you're breastfeeding and how your body is recovering. Understanding what to expect can help you feel more prepared for when your period returns.

Here’s everything you need to know about when to expect your first period after childbirth.

One of the biggest factors that affects when your period returns is breastfeeding [LinkedIn]
One of the biggest factors that affects when your period returns is whether or not you’re breastfeeding. Breastfeeding triggers the release of a hormone called prolactin, which helps produce milk. Prolactin also suppresses ovulation, meaning it can delay the return of your period.

  • If you’re breastfeeding exclusively, your period may not return for several months or even until after you stop breastfeeding. This is because prolactin levels remain high, and your body isn’t ovulating.
  • If you’re feeding your baby a combination of breast milk and formula, or if you’ve chosen to use formula only, your period may return sooner, often within 6 to 12 weeks after giving birth. Without exclusive breastfeeding, prolactin levels drop, and your body may start ovulating again.

It’s important to know that just because your period returns doesn’t mean your fertility is back to normal right away. Ovulation may still be irregular for a while, especially if you’re breastfeeding. However, it’s still possible to get pregnant before your first period, since ovulation occurs before menstruation. So if you’re not ready for another baby, consider using contraception even if your period hasn’t yet returned.

When your first period does come back, don’t be surprised if it’s different from what you remember before pregnancy. Many women notice changes in their periods after childbirth. Some common changes include:

  • Heavier or lighter flow: Your period might be heavier or lighter than before. This is normal as your body adjusts.
  • More cramping: Some women experience stronger cramps after giving birth, while others may find their periods less painful than before.
  • Irregular cycles: It’s also common for periods to be irregular for a few months as your hormones settle back into balance.

If you notice very heavy bleeding or extreme pain, check in with your doctor to make sure everything is okay.

After giving birth, you’ll experience bleeding called lochia, which can last for several weeks.

After giving birth, you’ll experience bleeding called lochia [Glamour]
Lochia is your body’s way of shedding the lining of the uterus after pregnancy, and it’s not the same as your period. It starts out as heavy bleeding and gradually lightens over time. Your first true period will come after lochia stops.

Every woman’s body is different, and the time it takes for your period to return can vary greatly. Some women might get their first period just a few weeks after childbirth, while others may not see it for a year or more if they’re breastfeeding. Both are completely normal.

If you’re ever concerned about your period or any other postpartum symptoms, don’t hesitate to reach out to your doctor for advice and reassurance.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

