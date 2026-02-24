A Sequel to 2023 Global Hit Movie ‘The Black Book’ Is Back: Meet the Cast of Old Scores

The Black Book: Old Scores is officially in development. Meet the cast, returning stars, and global team behind the sequel.

When The Black Book dropped in 2023, it didn’t just trend, it travelled. From Lagos to London to Los Angeles, the revenge thriller climbed charts, stirred conversations, and quietly rewrote what global success could look like for a Nigerian film . It hit No. 3 on Netflix’s global rankings, landed in the Top 10 across 69 countries, and crossed 20 million views .

Now, the story isn’t over.

Director and writer Editi Effiong has confirmed that the sequel, The Black Book : Old Scores, is officially in development, and this time, it’s bigger, broader, and unapologetically ambitious.

The Sequel Is Official, And It’s Not Playing Small

Effiong announced via X that Old Scores is happening, describing the past two years as “frenetic.” According to him, this sequel has been carefully written, rewritten, stretched, tightened, and developed into what he calls his favourite script yet, co-written with Bunmi Ajakaiye.

But here’s where it gets interesting.

Joining the production is Nicky Weinstock, one of the producers behind the Emmy Award-winning series Severance. That’s not a casual collaboration. Severance has racked up 48 wins and 196 nominations, including 41 Emmy nominations with 10 wins, plus a Peabody Award and nods from the Golden Globes, SAG, and WGA.

Effiong also revealed that unprecedented capital has been raised with support from Adino Capital, Mango Tree, and Blooming Caravan, suggesting this isn’t just a sequel. It’s a calculated expansion.

Paul Edima Returns — But the World Is Bigger Now

At the heart of it all is Paul Edima. And yes, Richard Mofe-Damijo returns to reprise his role.

In the original film, Edima was a grieving father turned relentless force after losing his only son to a corrupt police unit. The sequel picks up from that emotional wreckage. The fight continues, but it goes deeper. Thematically, Effiong promises explorations of justice, redemption, and social unrest in contemporary Nigeria.

This time, Edima isn’t alone. Enwongo ‘Wongi’ Ibom steps in as his sidekick, adding a fresh dynamic to the story. Effiong hints at a “brand new world,” painted against the lush, cinematic backdrop of the Niger Delta, his home state.

A 300-Member Production and International Reach

Effiong describes Old Scores as the biggest Nigerian production to date, backed by a 300-member Nigerian and international crew. That number isn’t just impressive; it reflects the scale shift happening within Nollywood.

The cast itself stretches beyond Nigeria to the UK, the US, and Japan. That global mix mirrors the audience the first film attracted. It’s no longer just a Nigerian story. It’s a globally consumed one.

Key collaborators from the original film are back:

Yinka Edward returns as Director of Photography and Co-Producer

Yolanda Okereke resumes as Costume Designer

Joshua Enekahire joins as Assistant Director

Mosadoluwa Olaleka steps in as Production Designer

Meet the Cast of The Black Book: Old Scores

Returning and new faces collide in what may be one of the most stacked ensembles in recent Nigerian cinema:

Richard Mofe-Damijo, Enwongo ‘Wongi’ Ibom, Alex Usifo, Kate Henshaw, Bright Okpocha, Shaffy Bello, Chidi Ajufo, Ayobami Awe, Zack Amata, William Benson, Madani Kosaka, Rick Kiesewetter, Soibifaa Dokubo, Mallum Arik, Sola Fosudo, Ejike Asiegbu, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, Emeka Okoye, Boki Ofodile, Ani Iyono, Imoh Eboh, Edidiong Nsima, Annabel-Eme Asuquo, and Abner Greg.

It’s a mix of Nollywood veterans, cross-industry talents, and newer faces. Some names carry nostalgia. Others carry intrigue. Together, they signal scale.

What Made the First Film a Global Breakout

To understand the weight of this sequel, you have to remember what the first film achieved.

The Black Book was a tightly constructed revenge thriller rooted in Nigeria’s socio-political realities, and it connected.

Hitting Netflix’s global Top 3 is not luck. Ranking in the Top 10 across 69 countries is no coincidence; it proved that Nigerian action thrillers could travel without losing their identity.

No Release Date — But Expectations Are High

There’s no official release date yet. And honestly, that might be a strategic move. Anticipation is already doing its job.

Effiong’s confidence is clear. He believes audiences will “absolutely love Old Scores.” That’s bold, but it doesn’t feel hollow. The groundwork appears intentional. Two years of script development. Major international collaboration. Expanded scale.

Sequels are tricky. They either deepen the legacy or dilute it. The Black Book: Old Scores seems determined to do the former, expanding Paul Edima's world while leaning into bigger themes and a broader reach.

