Can you see your period during pregnancy?

Many people say they know some women who still saw their period even after they got pregnant but that is scientifically untrue, even though she can experience some bleeding, whatever bleeding she experiences is not because of her menstrual cycle.

Here are some reasons a woman will experience spotting or bleeding;

1. Implantation bleeding

Implantation bleeding is a small amount of blood or bleeding that happens 10 to 14 days after conception.

It occurs when a fertilized egg is attached to the lining of the uterus just about the time a woman will experience her menstrual period.

The blood from implantation bleeding is not as much as menstrual blood but a woman might think she is actually menstruating.

2. Placenta previa

This has to do with the position of her uterus and when the placenta is close to the cervix. If it is to close to the cervix then it can move from bleeding to a miscarriage.

3. Uterine rupture

If the uterus tears and ruptures a woman might have uncontrolled vaginal bleeding. This typically happens if a woman’s uterus has been torn by childbirth before, usually common among women who have had cesarean operation.

4. Placental abruption

This happens when the baby is about to be born, the placenta may detach from the uterus and cause heavy bleeding, stomach pain and cramps.

5. Preterm labor

Preterm labor is labor before the fetus is 37 weeks. Preterm labor can also lead to heavy discharge of mucus . This discharge might have some spots of blood too.