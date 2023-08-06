ADVERTISEMENT
5 foods nursing mothers must avoid when breastfeeding

Anna Ajayi

Breastfeeding is incredibly important for a baby's growth and health.

Nursing mums must avoid certain foods [Pinterest]

Breast milk is packed with antibodies and special components that protect your baby's delicate immune system, keeping them safe from infections.

While you can enjoy a variety of delicious foods during breastfeeding, there are some you should steer clear of. Let's take a look at five foods you should avoid when nursing your baby:

As a breastfeeding mum, you want to be very cautious with alcohol. It can pass into your breast milk and affect your baby. So, before heading out to hang out with your girlfriends and have a drink, make sure to pump some milk for your baby to feed on later.

It’s advisable though, to avoid it altogether while breastfeeding.

If you're a nursing mother who loves chocolate, it's important to be mindful of how much you're consuming. That's because chocolate contains caffeine, which can be passed onto your baby through breast milk and affect them. Another compound in chocolate, called theobromine, can also have an impact on babies and cause them to feel irritable and restless, or make it difficult to sleep. Some babies might even experience tummy discomfort due to certain ingredients in chocolate, like milk solids or additives.

Avoid adding too much peppers to your meals when breastfeeding as this can make your baby uncomfortable. Spicy foods cause stomach upsets and irritability in some infants, so it's best to tone it down while breastfeeding.

Oranges, lemons, grapefruits, and other citrus fruits are tasty and packed with vitamin C, but they can be too acidic for some babies. The acidity might upset their delicate tummies, leading to fussiness or diaper rash. Moderation is the key here.

Some babies are sensitive to garlic. And because breast milk can take on the flavours of your meals, you must pay attention to your baby's nursing behaviour. If they seem fussy or refuse to latch, it could be because they don't like the taste of garlic in your breast milk. If you notice any changes in your little one's behaviour or they seem bothered by the garlic flavour, try avoiding it in your meals.

By being mindful of these foods to avoid, you'll create a nurturing and healthy environment for both you and your baby during this special time of bonding and growth.

Now that you know which foods to avoid while nursing your baby, it's important to also know what foods to eat. Check out this article for some great suggestions on what foods to eat while breastfeeding.

