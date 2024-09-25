ADVERTISEMENT
What to do when your phone is overheating

Anna Ajayi

A phone getting too hot is a problem many people face.

What to do when your phone is overheating [iStock]
In today’s world, we rely heavily on our smartphones for just about everything—communication, work, entertainment, and more.

But like any electronic device, our phones can sometimes overheat, which can be uncomfortable to handle and might even cause damage if not taken care of. Luckily, there are some easy ways to fix it and prevent it from happening again.

Here are some simple steps you can take when your phone is overheating and tips on how to avoid it in the future.

Close apps you’re not using [iDownloadBlog]
One common reason for a phone to overheat is that too many apps are running in the background. When you leave apps open, even if you're not actively using them, they continue to work and use the phone’s processor. This can lead to your phone heating up over time. To solve this, go to your phone’s settings or app manager and close any apps that you’re not using. This will reduce the strain on your phone and help cool it down.

Sometimes your phone case can trap heat, making it harder for your phone to cool down. If your phone starts to feel hot, try taking off the case to give it a chance to breathe. Without the case, heat can escape more easily, and your phone will cool down faster. Just be careful when handling your phone without a case to avoid dropping it.

Leaving your phone in direct sunlight or using it outdoors on a hot day can cause it to overheat quickly.

Keep your phone out of direct sunlight [GadgetsNow]
Phones are sensitive to temperature, and excessive heat from the sun can make them hot to the touch. If you’re outside, try to keep your phone in the shade or in your bag when you’re not using it. This small step can help prevent overheating due to environmental factors.

Another reason your phone might be overheating is that the screen brightness is turned up too high. The brighter your screen, the more energy it uses, which can cause your phone to heat up. Reducing the brightness of your screen is a quick and simple way to reduce the temperature of your phone. You can also enable automatic brightness, which adjusts the screen based on the lighting around you, helping save energy and prevent overheating.

Tasks like gaming, video editing, or watching high-definition videos for long periods can cause your phone to overheat. These activities put a lot of pressure on the phone’s processor, causing it to heat up. If you notice your phone getting hot during these activities, take a break and let it cool down. You can also try closing other apps running in the background to reduce the workload on your phone.

If you’ve tried the tips above and your phone is still overheating, it’s best to turn it off for a few minutes.

Turn phone off for a few minutes [PCMag]
This will give it time to cool down completely. If your phone continues to overheat frequently, it might be time to check for software updates or even consult a technician to make sure there’s no underlying issue.

ALSO READ: Your phone falls into water; what do you do? Hint: Don’t put it inside rice

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

