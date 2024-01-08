Your phone falls into water; what do you do? Hint: Don’t put it inside rice

The popular advice is to put your phone inside a bowl of rice if it comes into contact with water, but this advice is actually false.

How to avoid water damage to your phone

The first step to protecting your phone from water damage is to buy a waterproof or water-resistant phone case. This will save your phone from water damage more than you can imagine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does putting your phone in rice work?

The rice trick—which suggests that raw rice absorbs moisture—is not very good at drying phones. If you place your phone in rice, the phone's crevices and nooks may not be reached and it might take days before the water totally dries out. Also, starch and rice dust can potentially get into the phone's ports and cause more issues.

Here’s what to do if your phone falls into water: