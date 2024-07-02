What to do if a tampon is stuck inside you

Understanding how to handle this situation calmly and effectively can save you from a lot of stress. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about tampons, how they can get stuck, and what to do if it happens to you.

Can a tampon get lost inside you?

No, a tampon cannot get lost inside your body. The vagina ends at the cervix, which is too small for a tampon to pass through. If a tampon seems to be missing, it might be positioned further back in the vaginal canal or sideways, making it hard to reach, but it’s still retrievable.

How does a tampon get stuck?

There are several ways a tampon can get stuck:

Forgetting to remove it: Sometimes, you might forget you’ve already inserted a tampon, especially at the end of your period or if you insert another one on top of it.

Having sex with a tampon in: This can push the tampon further back into the vagina.

String issues: The string might break or get tucked inside, making it difficult to find.

Signs of a stuck tampon

Unpleasant odour: A strong, musty smell can develop if a tampon is left inside for too long.

Discharge: Watery, brown, or foul-smelling discharge can indicate a stuck tampon.

Pain or itching: You might experience discomfort, itching, or pelvic pain.

Fever: In rare cases, a fever might develop, which could indicate an infection or toxic shock syndrome (TSS)​​.

How to remove a stuck tampon

Wash your hands: Clean hands help prevent introducing new bacteria into the vagina. Relax: Try to stay calm and relaxed. Stress can cause your vaginal muscles to tense up, making removal more difficult. Change positions: Sit, squat, or lie down. Sometimes a different position can help you reach the tampon more easily. Bear down: Push as if you’re having a bowel movement to help move the tampon closer to the vaginal opening. Use your fingers: Insert one or two fingers into your vagina and make sweeping motions to locate and grasp the tampon​.

When to see a doctor

If you cannot remove the tampon yourself or if you’ve had it in for more than eight hours, it’s time to seek medical help. A healthcare professional can remove it quickly and safely. Don’t feel embarrassed; doctors see this situation often and are there to help you without judgment​.

Preventing stuck tampons

Change regularly: Tampons should be changed every 4 to 6 hours, but never left in for more than 8 hours.

Set reminders: Use alarms or apps to remind you to change your tampon.

Double check: Before inserting a new tampon, make sure you’ve removed the old one.

While a stuck tampon can be alarming, it’s usually easy to handle with a bit of patience and calm. Tampons cannot get lost inside you, and there are straightforward steps to remove them. If you ever have trouble, don’t hesitate to reach out to a health professional.