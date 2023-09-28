8 reasons you should switch from pads and tampons to a menstrual cup

The best part of using a menstrual cup is that you only need ONE menstrual product. Just a single menstrual cup, no matter how heavy your flow. The days of stuffing your house with pads and tampons are behind you, my friend!

Here are 10 more great reasons to make the switch from panty liners, pads, and tampons to a menstrual cup:

Saves money

Menstrual cups are cheap and you can get one for as low as ₦2000. You won't also need to keep buying disposable products.

Eco-friendly

Menstrual cups are reusable and can last for many years if used with care. Unlike disposable pads and tampons that can only be used once.

Lasting protection

A menstrual cup can be worn for up to 12 hours, depending on your flow. This means fewer trips to the bathroom and fewer stains or hassles during the day.

Leak-proof

When inserted correctly, menstrual cups, unlike pads are great at preventing leaks, even during physical activities like sports or workouts. You can sleep, bathe, or swim while wearing your cup.

No odour

Unlike tampons, which can sometimes cause odours due to blood exposure to air, menstrual cups lock in odours, keeping you feeling fresh and comfortable.

Comfort

Once the cup is properly locked in, you'll hardly notice its presence. Can't say the same about the discomfort and irritation that can come from using pads or tampons.

Less irritation

Menstrual cups don't contain the chemicals or fragrances found in some disposable products, which can cause skin irritation.

Better sleep

Since menstrual cups hold more than tampons, you can leave them on all night without having to think about changing every four hours.

