10 weirdest fruits you’ve never heard of

But did you know there are hundreds of strange and exotic fruits around the world that many people have never even heard of? These unique fruits can be found in tropical jungles, on remote islands, and in bustling markets in faraway countries.

Each one has its own unusual look, taste, and texture that might surprise you. Some of these fruits may look weird, and some may even smell strange, but they can also be delicious.

Top 10 weirdest fruits

Here are ten of the weirdest fruits from around the world that you might not know about.

1. Durian

Known as the “king of fruits” in Southeast Asia, durian is famous for its strong, pungent smell that some people find off-putting. However, those who enjoy it describe its taste as creamy and sweet. Durian has a spiky outer shell, and its flavour is rich and custard-like.

2. Rambutan

Rambutan is popular in Southeast Asia and looks like something from another planet with its hairy, spiky red shell. Inside, it has a juicy, translucent flesh that tastes sweet and slightly tangy.

3. Salak (snake fruit)

Native to Indonesia, salak is called “snake fruit” because of its scaly brown skin that resembles snake scales. It’s small and has a crisp, juicy texture. The taste of salak is both sweet and sour, with a hint of nuttiness.

4. Jabuticaba

This Brazilian fruit looks like a grape but grows directly on the trunk of the tree! It has dark purple skin and sweet, jelly-like flesh. People make jams, juices, and wines from jabuticaba due to its unique, grape-like flavour.

5. Mangosteen

Mangosteen is known as the “queen of fruits” and has a thick purple shell with a soft, white interior. Its flavour is sweet, tangy, and slightly creamy. Mangosteen is very popular in tropical regions and is highly valued for its delicious taste.

6. Buddha’s hand

This fruit looks like a bunch of yellow fingers reaching out from a central base. Despite its strange appearance, Buddha’s Hand has a pleasant citrus aroma and is often used as a natural air freshener. It doesn’t have much flesh, but it’s great for zesting into recipes or adding a citrusy scent to your home.

7. Cherimoya

Mark Twain called cherimoya “the most delicious fruit known to man.” It has a green, scaly outer skin and a creamy, sweet interior that tastes like a mix of banana, pineapple, and vanilla. It’s also called “custard apple” because of its creamy texture.

8. Langsat

Langsat is a small, round fruit that grows in clusters and is popular in Southeast Asia. Its flavour is sweet and slightly sour, similar to a grapefruit. The fruit has a translucent flesh and is enjoyed fresh as a snack.

9. Black sapote

Also known as the “chocolate pudding fruit,” black sapote has dark brown flesh that tastes surprisingly similar to chocolate. It’s used in desserts and smoothies and is a great choice for anyone with a sweet tooth who wants a healthy treat.

10. Miracle fruit

This tiny red berry has an amazing ability to make sour foods taste sweet. After eating miracle fruit, foods like lemons and limes taste as if they’ve been dipped in sugar. It’s a popular novelty fruit for tasting experiences.