Cockroaches and 7 other weird foods from around the world

Anna Ajayi

If you're feeling adventurous, you might want to try any of these dishes.

People eat cockroaches in many parts of the world [iStock]
People eat cockroaches in many parts of the world [iStock]

We all know about pizza, hamburgers, and sushi, but there's a whole world of delicious (and sometimes strange) foods people eat around the world.

Today, we're taking a trip around the globe to explore some truly weird things people enjoy eating. Some of these might surprise you!

Here are seven of those unusual delicacies people eat around the world:

Cockroach delicacy [PrimeBusinessAfrica]
Cockroach delicacy [PrimeBusinessAfrica] Pulse Nigeria

Let's start with a real shocker– cockroaches! In Laos, you can find these critters deep-fried and sold as street food. They're said to be a good source of protein and have a smoky, nutty flavour. While the idea might be creepy for some, for others, it's a delicacy.

Casu Marzu, a cheese fermented by maggots, isn't for the faint of heart — or stomach.
Casu Marzu, a cheese fermented by maggots, isn't for the faint of heart — or stomach. Casu Marzu is a traditional Sardinian cheese that's extra-fermented by live maggots that partially decompose the cheese. Not feeling this one? Neither is the US government. The cheese is banned for sanitary/hygienic reasons. Business Insider USA

This cheese from Sardinia, Italy, will definitely test your bravery. Casu Marzu is a sheep's milk cheese that's left to ferment naturally. But here's the twist – cheese flies are purposely introduced to lay their eggs in the cheese. The maggots that hatch from the eggs help break down the cheese, creating a creamy texture and a strong, pungent flavour. Most people remove the maggots before eating, but some adventurous souls enjoy them too.

Hákarl, a Greenland fermented shark [DailyMail]
Hákarl, a Greenland fermented shark [DailyMail] Pulse Nigeria

If fermented cheese with maggots wasn't strange enough, how about rotten shark? In Iceland, Hákarl is a traditional dish made from Greenland shark, a type of deep-sea shark with poisonous flesh. To make it safe to eat, the shark is buried underground for several months, allowing the flesh to ferment and decompose. The strong ammonia smell can be overwhelming, so visitors eat with their noses plugged.

Balut [WinchesterFoodTour]
Balut [WinchesterFoodTour] Pulse Nigeria
Balut is a popular street food in the Philippines, and it's definitely not for the faint of heart. It's a developing duck embryo, boiled and eaten in the shell. The texture can be soft and jelly-like, and the flavour is savoury with a slight ducky taste. For Filipinos, balut is a source of protein and a local delicacy.

Durian [Allrecipes]
Durian [Allrecipes] Pulse Nigeria

Durian is a fruit found in Southeast Asia, famous for its strong, smelly odour. Some people describe the smell as rotten onions. However, those who can get past the smell find the durian to have a creamy, sweet custard-like flavour. The durian is a prized fruit in many Asian countries and is known as the "king of fruits."

Escamoles [ElSoldeHidalgo]
Escamoles [ElSoldeHidalgo] Pulse Nigeria

Escamoles are a Mexican delicacy that might make your skin crawl. Specifically, they are the eggs of giant white ants. Escamoles are usually fried with butter and onions and are said to have a nutty, buttery flavour. They are a good source of protein and are considered a luxurious food in Mexico.

Stinky tofu [ThatBestBite]
Stinky tofu [ThatBestBite] Pulse Nigeria

Another contender for the "strangest smell" award is stinky tofu, a popular Taiwanese street food. This fermented tofu is aged in a brine that gives it a strong, pungent odour. But don't let the smell fool you! Stinky tofu is usually deep-fried or steamed and served with a variety of sauces. The end result is a crispy tofu with a savoury and slightly sweet flavour.

There are many reasons why people around the world eat these unusual foods. Sometimes, it's simply a matter of tradition or cultural heritage. In other cases, these foods might be a readily available source of protein or other nutrients. Some people even find the strong flavours and textures to be quite enjoyable.

ALSO READ: 15 unconventional foods that Nigerians eat

So next time you're feeling adventurous, be open to trying something new. You might just surprise yourself with what you find delicious!

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

