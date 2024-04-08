7 weird pregnancy cravings and what they mean

You might find yourself daydreaming about delicious jollof rice one minute and then yearning for a scoop of dirt the next. Don't worry, mama, you're not alone. Weird cravings are incredibly common during pregnancy, and while they might leave you (and your partner) scratching your heads, there are some interesting explanations behind them.

Here are seven particularly unusual cravings and what they might be telling you:

1. Crunching on ice

This obsession is a classic pregnancy craving. The intense cold might be a way to combat nausea, especially in the first trimester. Some experts also suggest it could be a sign your body is craving more water.

It could be your body's way of trying to cool down. Increased blood volume and metabolism during pregnancy can lead to feeling warmer than usual. Chewing on ice can be a refreshing way to regulate your internal temperature.

2. Dirt or chalk

Craving things like dirt, chalk, or clay can be a sign of a deficiency in iron or other minerals.

These unusual cravings are called pica, and while not super common, they're important to discuss with your doctor. They can recommend supplements or dietary changes to ensure you're getting the nutrients you and your baby need.

3. Starchy and bland foods

Do plain white bread, pasta, or crackers suddenly sound like the most delicious things ever? This could be your body's way of saying it needs a quick energy boost. Carbohydrates are a great source of readily available energy, so your cravings might be steering you in the right direction. However, remember to choose whole-wheat options for added fibre and nutrients.

4. Spicy everything

If your taste buds are suddenly craving the heat, there are a couple of possibilities. Spicy food can help clear congestion, which can be common in pregnancy. Additionally, the bold flavours might simply be more appealing when your sense of smell is heightened. Just be mindful of heartburn, a common pregnancy side effect that spicy food can worsen.

5. Non-food items

This is where things get interesting. Cravings for things like sponges, cigarette ashes, or even laundry detergent can occur. Experts believe this could be a sign of a condition called pica, which involves an appetite for non-nutritive substances. If you experience these cravings, talk to your doctor immediately, as pica can lead to health complications.

6. Sweets crave

Sugar cravings are another common pregnancy phenomenon. The developing baby requires a steady supply of energy, and sugary foods provide a quick and easy source. However, it's important to focus on healthy sources of sugar like fruits and whole grains whenever possible.

7. Aversion to past favorites

Just as strangely as cravings can appear, they can also vanish. You might find yourself completely turned off by foods you once loved. This is likely due to hormonal changes affecting your sense of smell and taste. Don't worry, these aversions are usually temporary.

What do these cravings mean?

While the exact reasons behind pregnancy cravings are still being explored, there are a few prevailing theories:

Some cravings might be your body's way of signalling a deficiency in certain nutrients. For example, a craving for ice could indicate dehydration, while a yearning for meat might point towards a need for iron.

The surge of hormones during pregnancy can have a significant impact on your sense of smell and taste. This can lead to cravings for new and unusual flavours.

Pregnancy is a time of significant change. Craving familiar or comforting foods could be a way to seek emotional security during this transition.

It's important to listen to your body's cravings to a certain extent. Never consume anything that could be harmful. This includes substances like dirt, paint, or cleaning products. Consult your doctor if your cravings become intense or lead you to consume non-food items. They can help identify any underlying deficiencies and recommend safe alternatives.

Focus on a balanced diet. While indulging cravings is okay in moderation, prioritise healthy foods that nourish both you and your baby.