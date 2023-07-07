ADVERTISEMENT
7 foods and drinks linked to miscarriages in pregnant women

Temi Iwalaiye

What a pregnant woman eats is important and is often a determining factor in successful childbirth.

Meals and drinks pregnant women should avoid
Meals and drinks pregnant women should avoid [botshilu]

A pregnant woman should avoid these foods and drinks:

Pregnant women must avoid papaya
Pregnant women must avoid papaya [Foodrepublic] Pulse Nigeria
Popularly called Pawpaw in Nigeria. Papaya is one of the common foods that can result in miscarriage. The enzymes and pus found in unripe or green papaya cause uterine contractions and miscarriages. Enzymes in papaya cause the uterus to spasm, which results in miscarriage.

Pregnant women should avoid pineapple
Pregnant women should avoid pineapple [GettyImages] Pulse Nigeria

When eaten during the first trimester of pregnancy, pineapple or pineapple juice results in stillbirth. In pregnant women, bromelain from pineapple causes a contraction that results in miscarriage.

It is one of the most important drinks to keep away from pregnant women. Drinking alcohol while pregnant results in foetal alcohol syndrome, which can lead to facial malformations, intellectual incapacity, and cardiac problems. Alcohol also causes stillbirth or miscarriage.

Avoid fish like mackerel and tuna
Avoid fish like mackerel and tuna [Greatbritishchefs] Pulse Nigeria

Avoid eating mercury-rich fish such as shark, swordfish, king mackerel, and tuna. The highly hazardous metal mercury can be found in contaminated waters.

Large marine fish should be avoided during pregnancy and breastfeeding because they can collect large quantities of mercury. It may also cause children to experience significant developmental issues.

Caffeine can be found in coffee, tea, soft drinks, energy drinks and cocoa.

According to research, consuming large amounts of caffeine increases the chance of miscarriage, stillbirth, low birth weight, and different developmental problems.

High quantities of caffeine can accumulate because babies and their placentas lack the primary enzyme required for their metabolism.

Salmonella bacteria are present in raw eggs. Salmonella infections can cause fever, nausea, vomiting, pains in the stomach, and diarrhoea. It might also result in cramping in the uterus, which increases the risk of preterm or stillbirth.

Pregnant women should stay away from animal liver
Pregnant women should stay away from animal liver Pulse Nigeria

Animal liver is not safe for pregnant women, even though it is very nutritious and delicious. Eating it consistently while pregnant results in retinol buildup, which is bad for the fetus and might lead to congenital malformations and pregnancy loss.

