This animal was sold for almost ₦700 million - Here's why

A boran bull is a kind of cattle found in East and Southern Africa and it's one of the most expensive cattle in the world.

The price this amazing beast was sold for is 8 million South African Rands, which is almost ₦700 million. Hurwitz Farming said this price is a new record for all South African cattle breeds on their Facebook page.

Who is Cyclone and was it sold for such a high price?

Cyclone, who is five years and seven months old, is the offspring of Hurwitz Farming's famous bull, Picasso. Picasso tragically died in 2022 after being struck by lightning.

In the auction catalogue, Cyclone was described as follows: “The best bull ever bred by Hurwitz Farming. Absolutely perfect and a flawless herd sire. An unimaginable improvement on his sire, Picasso, from the proven matriarch Cremora. His balance, presence, and temperament are regal.”

Pulse Nigeria

Collen Tafireyi of Sinyo Boran Stud in Zimbabwe bought this exceptional bull. Tafireyi expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating that Cyclone will play a major role in building a strong Boran stud in Zimbabwe.

“We are excited to have acquired this top bull. Cyclones are going to play a major role in our future plans in terms of breeding quality. Our plan is to breed the best of Borans in Zimbabwe. We want to put Zimbabwe on the map,” said Tafireyi to Farmer’s Weekly.

Tafireyi also told Farmer’s Weekly about the Cyclone’s impressive lineage, noting that the Cyclone's mother, Cremora, has produced three exceptional herd sires. “The flushing that we did using Picasso’s semen created three superstars."

"To have three phenomenal herd sires representing Hurwitz Farming in three African countries (Zambia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa) is a true credit to what we are trying to establish here at Hurwitz Farming, certainly within our Boran breed,” he added.

Simeon Hurwitz of Hurwitz Farms also spoke about the success of the auction. “The auction was a resounding success and exceeded all of our expectations. It was incredibly humbling to see how many people were here today. The offering was at the highest level, and the buyers showed their appreciation for what was on offer.”

