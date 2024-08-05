ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

This animal was sold for almost ₦700 million - Here's why

Temi Iwalaiye

A bull boran was sold for almost ₦700 million - Here's why

Bull Boran sold for R8 million [Jewishreport]
Bull Boran sold for R8 million [Jewishreport]

Cyclone, a bull born on the renowned Hurwitz Farming in Davel, Mpumalanga, fetched a record price at the farm's tenth Boran production sale held at the Bull Ring Auction House.

Recommended articles

A boran bull is a kind of cattle found in East and Southern Africa and it's one of the most expensive cattle in the world.

The price this amazing beast was sold for is 8 million South African Rands, which is almost ₦700 million. Hurwitz Farming said this price is a new record for all South African cattle breeds on their Facebook page.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone, who is five years and seven months old, is the offspring of Hurwitz Farming's famous bull, Picasso. Picasso tragically died in 2022 after being struck by lightning.

In the auction catalogue, Cyclone was described as follows: “The best bull ever bred by Hurwitz Farming. Absolutely perfect and a flawless herd sire. An unimaginable improvement on his sire, Picasso, from the proven matriarch Cremora. His balance, presence, and temperament are regal.”

Bull Borans are expensive cows [Farmersweekly]
Bull Borans are expensive cows [Farmersweekly] Pulse Nigeria

CHECK THIS OUT: 10 extraordinary animals with real 'superpowers'

Collen Tafireyi of Sinyo Boran Stud in Zimbabwe bought this exceptional bull. Tafireyi expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating that Cyclone will play a major role in building a strong Boran stud in Zimbabwe.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are excited to have acquired this top bull. Cyclones are going to play a major role in our future plans in terms of breeding quality. Our plan is to breed the best of Borans in Zimbabwe. We want to put Zimbabwe on the map,” said Tafireyi to Farmer’s Weekly.

Tafireyi also told Farmer’s Weekly about the Cyclone’s impressive lineage, noting that the Cyclone's mother, Cremora, has produced three exceptional herd sires. “The flushing that we did using Picasso’s semen created three superstars."

"To have three phenomenal herd sires representing Hurwitz Farming in three African countries (Zambia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa) is a true credit to what we are trying to establish here at Hurwitz Farming, certainly within our Boran breed,” he added.

ALSO READ: The world's most expensive cow was sold for ₦6 billion - Here’s why

Simeon Hurwitz of Hurwitz Farms also spoke about the success of the auction. “The auction was a resounding success and exceeded all of our expectations. It was incredibly humbling to see how many people were here today. The offering was at the highest level, and the buyers showed their appreciation for what was on offer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It's astonishing how much the cow sold for. One can't help but wonder about the cost and taste of its meat.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This animal was sold for almost ₦700 million - Here's why

This animal was sold for almost ₦700 million - Here's why

Crying blood and 5 other strange things that can happen to your eyes

Crying blood and 5 other strange things that can happen to your eyes

Never keep perfume bottles in these 4 places if you want them to last longer

Never keep perfume bottles in these 4 places if you want them to last longer

7 things to never say to someone going through depression

7 things to never say to someone going through depression

5 most technologically advanced countries in the world

5 most technologically advanced countries in the world

5 medications that could be illegal to travel with

5 medications that could be illegal to travel with

Nigerians who have won gold medals at the Olympics

Nigerians who have won gold medals at the Olympics

Japa Story: I’ve been in America for 17 years and I’ve never missed Nigeria

Japa Story: I’ve been in America for 17 years and I’ve never missed Nigeria

Is Friday Plans Tadalafil the most cost-effective ED treatment yet?

Is Friday Plans Tadalafil the most cost-effective ED treatment yet?

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Ask Pulse: What should I say to my married boyfriend of 3 years who wants to marry me?

Ask Pulse: What should I say to my married boyfriend of 3 years who wants to marry me?

What does the colour of the cap on a water bottle mean?

What does the colour of the cap on a water bottle mean?

Pulse Sports

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best dressed housemates at opening night of Big Brother Naija Season 9 [Instagram]

7 best-dressed housemates from BBNaija season 9 opening night

The sexual health benefits of dry fruits for men [iStock]

5 sexual health benefits of dry fruits for men

Excellence Recognised: Haven Homes' GM Ufuoma Ilesanmi wins prestigious AIHS award

Excellence Recognised: Haven Homes' GM Ufuoma Ilesanmi wins prestigious AIHS award

Should you reply all your birthday messages ? [brightspotcounseling]

Here’s how to easily reply all the overwhelming messages on your birthday