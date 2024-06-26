ADVERTISEMENT
These 7 animals belong in a horror movie

Anna Ajayi

Nature is both beautiful and terrifying.

These animals are fascinating yet fearsome [9GAG]
Nature is full of incredible creatures, some of which are so unusual and terrifying that they look like they came straight out of a horror movie.

These animals have adaptations and appearances that make them fascinating yet fearsome. Here are seven such animals that seem like they belong in a horror movie:

Goblin shark [Briticanna]
The goblin shark is a deep-sea predator with a long, protruding snout and nail-like teeth. It can extend its jaw to snatch prey, creating a nightmarish appearance. Found in ocean depths, this pink-skinned shark's grotesque features and unusual hunting methods make it a real-life sea monster.

Giant squid [AdobeStock]
Living in the deep ocean, the giant squid can grow up to 43 feet long. With its enormous eyes, tentacles lined with sharp suckers, and elusive nature, it has inspired many sea monster legends. Its sheer size and mystery make it a creature worthy of any deep-sea horror movie​.

ALSO READ: 7 deadly sea animals you should hope to never encounter

Sea lamprey [HighCountryNews]
Lampreys are jawless fish with a round, sucker-like mouth filled with sharp teeth. They attach to other fish and suck their blood, creating wounds that can be fatal. The sight of a lamprey feeding is enough to send shivers down anyone's spine, making it a natural fit for a horror movie's eerie water scenes​.

Star-nosed mole [Medium]
This small, burrowing mammal has a star-shaped set of tentacles around its nose, used for sensing prey. The star-nosed mole's bizarre appearance and rapid, twitching movements give it an almost alien quality, perfect for a creature feature set underground​.

Hatchetfish [Quora]
Hatchetfish live in the mesopelagic zone of the ocean, where they use bioluminescent organs to attract prey. Their thin, hatchet-like bodies and large, tubular eyes give them a haunting appearance, perfect for a horror movie setting.

Viperfish [Pinterest]
Viperfish are deep-sea predators with long, needle-like teeth and a bioluminescent lure to attract prey. Their sharp teeth are so long that they curve back towards the fish’s eyes. Viperfish are small, but their terrifying appearance and predatory nature are enough to haunt your dreams.

ALSO READ: 10 extraordinary animals with real 'superpowers'

Sarcastic fringehead [FactAnimal]
Despite its small size, the sarcastic fringehead is known for its aggressive behaviour and huge, gaping mouth. When threatened, it opens its mouth wide to reveal sharp teeth and a brightly coloured interior, using this dramatic display to scare off predators and rivals. This tiny terror’s behaviour is as startling as its name suggests.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

