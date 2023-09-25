ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

7 deadly sea animals you should hope to never encounter

Oghenerume Progress

Although encounters with these deadly sea animals are infrequent for most people, it's essential to respect the ocean's ecosystem and exercise caution when exploring its depths.

The ocean is beautiful, but just as deadly [Underwater Photography Guide/ Yung Sen Wu]
The ocean is beautiful, but just as deadly [Underwater Photography Guide/ Yung Sen Wu]

Recommended articles

Here are seven of the deadliest sea animals;

The great white shark is seen as one of the most iconic apex predators of the ocean. They are blessed with razor-sharp teeth and impressive speed, and are known for their powerful strikes on unsuspecting prey.

ADVERTISEMENT
Great white shark [National Geographic]
Great white shark [National Geographic] Pulse Nigeria

The box jellyfish is a nearly invisible killer, thanks to its translucent body. This deceptively delicate creature has an incredibly potent venom that can cause paralysis, heart failure, and death in a matter of minutes.

Box jellyfish [National Geographic]
Box jellyfish [National Geographic] Pulse Nigeria

Swimmers and divers are always warmed to be careful when in waters where these venomous tentacled assassins can be found.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saltwater crocodiles are considered the world's largest living reptiles and they are also one of the deadliest sea animals. With their powerful jaws, filled with sharp teeth, they can crush bones and inflict fatal injuries. The saltwater crocodiles are known to strike with minimal warning, and they attack both on water and land.

Saltwater crocodile [Wikipedia]
Saltwater crocodile [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

At first glance, the cone snail is a seemingly harmless marine gastropod. But on closer look, these snails come with venomous harpoon-like teeth which is a deadly weapon.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cone snail [Weizmann Wonder Wander]
Cone snail [Weizmann Wonder Wander] Pulse Nigeria

When threatened, it can extend a flexible proboscis and deliver a venomous stingthat paralyses prey within seconds. Some cone snail species carry toxins that can be lethal to humans.

The stonefish is a master of camouflage, often blending seamlessly with its surroundings on the ocean floor. However, stepping on one of its venomous dorsal spines leads to intense pain, swelling, and, if not treated promptly, death.

Stonefish [istock]
Stonefish [istock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

It's one of the world's most venomous fish.

As the name implies, killer whales are also deadly creatures in the sea. Despite their common name, killer whales, or orcas, are not whales but are actually the largest members of the dolphin family.

Killer whales [Wikipedia]
Killer whales [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

They are highly intelligent and formidable predators, known for their cooperative hunting tactics. Orcas have been observed hunting and killing larger marine mammals, including great white sharks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This animal looks like a floating balloon but it is every bit dangerous. It has long tentacles that carry a potent sting. Groups of Portuguese man-of-wars can be found drifting on the ocean's surface, delivering venomous stings that cause intense pain and, in rare cases, fatalities.

Portuguese man-of-war [National Geographic]
Portuguese man-of-war [National Geographic] Pulse Nigeria

In addition to the above deadly sea creatures, the large water bodies on earth also have other inhabitants that have evolved into fearsome predators.

While encounters with these deadly sea animals are infrequent for most people, it's essential to respect the ocean's ecosystem and exercise caution when exploring its depths, ensuring that both humans and marine life can coexist safely.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why the spike in airfare isn’t holding back tourism in Nigeria this December

Why the spike in airfare isn’t holding back tourism in Nigeria this December

7 deadly sea animals you should hope to never encounter

7 deadly sea animals you should hope to never encounter

The ultimate guide to using a menstrual cup for first-timers

The ultimate guide to using a menstrual cup for first-timers

How to make 'masa' or rice cakes, a Nigerian Hausa delicacy

How to make 'masa' or rice cakes, a Nigerian Hausa delicacy

How to restore spoiled carrots to their firm freshness

How to restore spoiled carrots to their firm freshness

7 amazing health benefits of activated charcoal

7 amazing health benefits of activated charcoal

Lagos welcomes Jameson Distillery on Tour (JDOT)

Lagos welcomes Jameson Distillery on Tour (JDOT)

A lock of hair from an Ethiopian Prince returns from the UK after 140 years

A lock of hair from an Ethiopian Prince returns from the UK after 140 years

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Regina Daniels

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Regina Daniels

3 deaf people who changed the world

3 deaf people who changed the world

8 tips on how to talk to anyone and hold conversation comfortably

8 tips on how to talk to anyone and hold conversation comfortably

5 musicians who achieved great feats despite being deaf

5 musicians who achieved great feats despite being deaf

Pulse Sports

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The exhibition was at the Royal Academy of Arts [Perthnow]

Why guests had to squeeze between 2 naked models to enter an art show

Polyandry is a form of polygamy where a woman takes two or more husbands at the same time [kokotv]

Meet the tribe in Nigeria where women have more than one husband

Yoruba tribal marks were once seen as a symbol of beauty [TamilahPhotography]

Yoruba tribal marks: What they signified and why the practice has declined

Dowry in India

Why women pay dowry in India