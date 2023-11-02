ADVERTISEMENT
10 newly discovered ocean creatures revealed by scientists

Anna Ajayi

The ocean's depths are full of weird and beautiful creatures.

The ocean is a vast and inexhaustible place where new species are discovered every day. [Pinterest]
Scientists are constantly making new discoveries about its inhabitants and it is believed that we may never be able to exhaust the ocean's content.

Here are 10 newly discovered ocean creatures that scientists have revealed:

Gummy squirrel found in deep-sea abyss [LiveScience]
Gummy squirrel found in deep-sea abyss [LiveScience] Pulse Nigeria

This bizarre creature was discovered in the deep sea off the coast of Hawaii. It is about 2 feet long and has a jelly-like body with a huge tail. Scientists are still learning about this creature, but they believe it may be a type of sea cucumber.

"We were amazed when we first saw this creature," said Dr Alan Jamieson, a marine biologist at the University of Hawaii. "It's unlike anything we've ever seen before."

Deep-sea worm looks like a luminous lump of spaghetti [LiveScience]
Deep-sea worm looks like a luminous lump of spaghetti [LiveScience] Pulse Nigeria
Researchers from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) first spotted the spaghetti worm using a remotely operated vehicle while exploring the Gulf of California off the coast of Mexico. This worm has no eyes or gills and uses its colourful tentacles to feed on the tiny pieces of organic detritus, also known as marine snow, that fall to the seafloor.

Strawberry squid [MBARI]
Strawberry squid [MBARI] Pulse Nigeria

This unusual squid was discovered in Monterey Canyon off the coast of California. Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute researchers spotted the weird-eyed squid using a remotely operated vehicle at a depth of 2,378 feet. The squid's weird eyes help it avoid potential predators in the deep sea.

Glass sponges [DigitalAtlas]
Glass sponges [DigitalAtlas] Pulse Nigeria

This type of sponge was discovered in the deep sea off the coast of California. It has a vase-like shape and is made of glass-like material, hence the name.

Strawberry feather stars are 20-armed sea critters [LatestLY]
Strawberry feather stars are 20-armed sea critters [LatestLY] Pulse Nigeria

Researchers discovered a new alien-like species in the ocean near Antarctica. At first glance, this creature does not appear to look like a strawberry, but if you zoom in on its body, a tiny nub at the apex of all those arms resembles the size and shape of the fruit.

Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa, the rainbow fish [FreeTheOcean]
Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa, the rainbow fish [FreeTheOcean] Pulse Nigeria

This colourful reef fish was spotted in the Maldives. The fish, Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa, was named by Ahmed Najeeb, a biologist from the Maldives Marine Research Institute (MMRI), after the local word for “rose.”

This newly discovered fish is already being sold in aquariums and commercialised before it even has a scientific name.

The black dragon fish [Pinterest]
The black dragon fish [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

This fish was discovered in the deep sea off the coast of Japan. It has a black body with bioluminescent lights on its head and body.

Rare transparent blotched snailfish camouflage found in Alaska [MashableIndia]
Rare transparent blotched snailfish camouflage found in Alaska [MashableIndia] Pulse Nigeria

Deep sea scientists found this strange, transparent fish in Alaskan waters. The blotched snailfish has transparent, reddish bodies that serve a vital purpose: camouflage against predators. They're very rare to find and are found around 100 to 200 meters down the ocean.

Vampire squid [LearnAboutNature]
Vampire squid [LearnAboutNature] Pulse Nigeria

This squid was discovered in the deep sea off the coast of Hawaii. It is about 1 foot long and has sharp teeth and retractable filaments. This squid may use its sharp teeth and retractable filaments to catch prey.

Bigfin squid is an unusual specie [YouTube]
Bigfin squid is an unusual specie [YouTube] Pulse Nigeria
A team of deep-sea researchers spotted one of the deepest-swimming squid ever recorded. The bigfin squid, from the family Magnapinnidae, was discovered just above the floor of the Philippine Trench to the east of the Philippines at a depth of around 20,300 feet below the surface.

