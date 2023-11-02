10 newly discovered ocean creatures revealed by scientists

Scientists are constantly making new discoveries about its inhabitants and it is believed that we may never be able to exhaust the ocean's content.

Here are 10 newly discovered ocean creatures that scientists have revealed:

Gummy squirrel

Pulse Nigeria

This bizarre creature was discovered in the deep sea off the coast of Hawaii. It is about 2 feet long and has a jelly-like body with a huge tail. Scientists are still learning about this creature, but they believe it may be a type of sea cucumber.

"We were amazed when we first saw this creature," said Dr Alan Jamieson, a marine biologist at the University of Hawaii. "It's unlike anything we've ever seen before."

Deep sea spaghetti worm

Pulse Nigeria

Researchers from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) first spotted the spaghetti worm using a remotely operated vehicle while exploring the Gulf of California off the coast of Mexico. This worm has no eyes or gills and uses its colourful tentacles to feed on the tiny pieces of organic detritus, also known as marine snow, that fall to the seafloor.

Strawberry squid

Pulse Nigeria

This unusual squid was discovered in Monterey Canyon off the coast of California. Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute researchers spotted the weird-eyed squid using a remotely operated vehicle at a depth of 2,378 feet. The squid's weird eyes help it avoid potential predators in the deep sea.

Glass sponge

Pulse Nigeria

This type of sponge was discovered in the deep sea off the coast of California. It has a vase-like shape and is made of glass-like material, hence the name.

Antarctic strawberry feather star

Pulse Nigeria

Researchers discovered a new alien-like species in the ocean near Antarctica. At first glance, this creature does not appear to look like a strawberry, but if you zoom in on its body, a tiny nub at the apex of all those arms resembles the size and shape of the fruit.

Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa

Pulse Nigeria

This colourful reef fish was spotted in the Maldives. The fish, Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa, was named by Ahmed Najeeb, a biologist from the Maldives Marine Research Institute (MMRI), after the local word for “rose.”

This newly discovered fish is already being sold in aquariums and commercialised before it even has a scientific name.

Black dragonfish

Pulse Nigeria

This fish was discovered in the deep sea off the coast of Japan. It has a black body with bioluminescent lights on its head and body.

Blotched snailfish

Pulse Nigeria

Deep sea scientists found this strange, transparent fish in Alaskan waters. The blotched snailfish has transparent, reddish bodies that serve a vital purpose: camouflage against predators. They're very rare to find and are found around 100 to 200 meters down the ocean.

Vampire squid

Pulse Nigeria

This squid was discovered in the deep sea off the coast of Hawaii. It is about 1 foot long and has sharp teeth and retractable filaments. This squid may use its sharp teeth and retractable filaments to catch prey.

Bigfin squid

Pulse Nigeria

