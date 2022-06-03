The Lagos Leather Fair is almost here, and it’ll be more than you can imagine!

Now, for the fifth time, the Lagos Leather Fair will hold yet another grand event in Lagos on the 11th & 12th of June, attracting leather enthusiasts and lifestyle lovers across Sub Saharan Africa. It will be huge!!! So, back to what to expect at LLF5.

First, you will experience the made-in-Nigeria vibe. The brands exhibiting at the Lagos Leather Fair will be projecting Nigerian originality at its peak — that means that many of the items to be showcased are 100% made in Nigeria. And of course, there will be many amazing products from the rest of Sub-Saharan Africa, specially designed and curated for the African in you! Oh, did we mention that these brands have gained traction across the globe over the past couple of years? This is truly Nigeria and Africa to the world! What’s more? There will be a plethora of interesting leather products to buy — varying from lovely sleek bags to high-quality sandals and shoes, wallets, wristwatch straps, purses, and many more from the best brands across Nigeria and Africa at large.