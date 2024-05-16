ADVERTISEMENT
What to know about the Hindu ceremony where women marry a god

Anna Ajayi

The practice of getting wedded to an immortal God is steeped in history.

The Devadasi culture in India [SoulPurpose]
In some parts of India, there is a special Hindu ceremony where young girls marry a god. This tradition is called "Devadasi."

The Devadasi tradition is a fascinating and complex part of Hindu culture. This ceremony involves young girls, often between the ages of 5 and 10, who are dedicated to a deity, or god, in a temple.

These girls, known as Devadasis, perform various religious duties and become skilled dancers and musicians. The practice has been around for centuries and varies in different regions of India. While it once held a high social and religious status, the tradition has faced many changes and challenges over the years.

The Devadasi ceremony holds deep religious and cultural meaning. Historically, it was believed that dedicating a girl to a deity brought good fortune to her family and community.

The young girl is dedicated to a deity [Medium]
The girls would serve the temple and god by performing rituals, dancing, and singing. This dedication was considered a sacred duty and an honour.

1. Selection of the girl: The ceremony begins with choosing a young girl. Families feel proud to have a daughter selected as a Devadasi.

2. Training and preparation: The girl undergoes training in classical dance and music, as well as learning temple rituals and prayers.

3. The marriage ceremony: On the day of the ceremony, the girl is dressed in beautiful clothes and adorned with jewellery. A priest performs the rituals, and the girl is symbolically married to the deity. This means she cannot marry a human.

The girl is married to the deity and cannot marry a human [Pragyata]
4. Life after the ceremony: After the dedication, the Devadasi continues to live near the temple. She performs daily rituals and participates in temple festivals. Over time, she becomes a respected figure in the community.

Devadasis maintain temple traditions. They perform dances and songs that tell stories of gods and goddesses. Their performances are not just entertainment; they are acts of devotion and worship. Devadasis also assist in temple rituals and ceremonies, ensuring that everything runs smoothly.

The Devadasis assist in temple rituals and ceremonies [India4SocialChange]
Over the years, the Devadasi tradition has changed significantly. In the past, Devadasis enjoyed high social status and respect. However, the tradition has faced criticism and legal challenges. Some people argue that the practice can lead to exploitation and that it denies women the chance to marry and have a family. In response to these concerns, the Indian government has passed laws to protect Devadasis and to offer them education and job opportunities.

Today, the number of Devadasis has decreased, but the tradition still exists in some parts of India. Efforts are being made to support former Devadasis and to provide them with opportunities for a better life.

The number of Devadasis has decreased today [WUNRN]
Non-profit organisations and government programs work together to offer education, healthcare, and vocational training to help these women.

Despite the challenges, the Devadasi tradition remains a part of India’s cultural heritage. Many people are working to preserve the art forms associated with Devadasis, such as classical dance and music.

People still preserve the art forms associated with Devadasis [LinkedIn]
By celebrating and supporting these art forms, the history and contributions of Devadasis can continue to be honoured and remembered.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

