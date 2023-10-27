ADVERTISEMENT
The Aghori tribe where people eat human corpses and drink from human skulls

Anna Ajayi

The tribe is considered to be one of the most scary tribes in India.

The Aghori men drink from human skulls [TheUSSun]
The Aghori tribe traces its roots back to the 17th century in India and is believed to be part of the Kapalika sect, a Shaivite tradition that worships Lord Shiva.

The word 'Aghori' is derived from the Sanskrit word 'aghora,' which ironically means 'not terrible' or 'not evil.' The Aghoris consider themselves devotees of Shiva, the lord of destruction and they prioritise their unusual practices to attain spiritual enlightenment.

Some of the Aghori's most controversial practices include:

Eating human flesh: The Aghori believe that eating human flesh helps them to break down their ego and connect with the divine. They also believe that it helps them to absorb the wisdom and power of the dead.

Living in cremation grounds: The cremation ground is a sacred place to the Aghori. They believe that it is a place where the cycle of life and death is played out, and where they can learn to transcend it.

The Aghori tribe believe in unusual practices to attain enlightenment [Pinterest]
Smearing themselves with ash from the dead: The Aghori see ash as a symbol of death and transformation. To them, smearing the body with ash helps to connect with the dead and to learn from them. They often meditate naked, cover their bodies with ash, and use human skulls as meditation bowls.

Tantric practices: The Aghori are masters of tantra, a system of yoga and meditation. They use tantra to achieve spiritual enlightenment and to develop their psychic powers. They also frequently use marijuana during their rituals to alter their consciousness. They believe that it helps them transcend the limitations of the mind and body.

An Aghori man performing rituals [Pinterest]
The Aghoris follow the philosophy of Advaita, which believes in the non-duality of all things. They believe that everything is interconnected and that there is no true difference between good and evil.

To them, practising what’s considered taboo is a way of confronting their own fears so they can reach spiritual enlightenment. They see the cremation ground as a place of transformation, where the cycle of life and death is played out. They believe that by living in the midst of death, they can learn to transcend it.

They see their bodies as vessels for the divine, and that by transcending the limitations of the body, they can achieve moksha (liberation from the cycle of reincarnation).

