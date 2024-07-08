7 side effects of taking Plan B you need to know about

Many people wonder about its safety and potential side effects. Here, we will explain everything you need to know about Plan B and highlight some common side effects you should be aware of.

What is Plan B?

Plan B contains a hormone called levonorgestrel. This hormone prevents pregnancy by stopping the release of an egg from the ovary, preventing fertilisation, or stopping a fertilised egg from attaching to the uterus.

It's important to note that Plan B is not an abortion pill and won't work if you are already pregnant.

How to use Plan B

To be effective, Plan B should be taken as soon as possible after unprotected sex. You can find it at most pharmacies without a prescription. The sooner you take it, the better it works. Remember, Plan B is for emergency use and should not be used as regular birth control.

7 side effects of taking Plan B

1. Nausea

One of the most common side effects of Plan B is nausea. Some people may feel queasy after taking the pill. If you vomit within two hours of taking it, you might need to take another dose because the pill may not have been absorbed properly.

2. Fatigue

Feeling tired or more exhausted than usual is another side effect. This can happen because your body is responding to the high dose of hormones in the pill. Resting and staying hydrated can help manage this fatigue.

3. Headache

Headaches are also a possible side effect of Plan B. If you experience a headache, over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen can help alleviate the discomfort.

4. Dizziness

Some people may feel dizzy after taking Plan B. This dizziness is usually temporary. Sitting or lying down until the feeling passes can be helpful.

Make sure to avoid activities that require concentration, such as driving, until you feel better.

5. Breast tenderness

Tenderness in the breasts is another common side effect. Your breasts may feel sore or sensitive to touch. Wearing a supportive bra and avoiding activities that could cause discomfort can help manage this symptom.

6. Changes in menstrual cycle

Plan B can cause changes in your menstrual cycle. Your next period might come earlier or later than expected, and the flow might be lighter or heavier than usual. This is normal and should be resolved by the next cycle. If your period is more than a week late, it's a good idea to take a pregnancy test to be sure.

7. Abdominal pain

Some people experience abdominal pain or cramping after taking Plan B. This pain is usually mild and goes away on its own.

Using a heating pad or taking over-the-counter pain medication can help ease the discomfort.

Other important information

These side effects can be unpleasant, but they are generally short-lived and not severe. Plan B is considered safe for most people. However, it's always a good idea to talk to a healthcare provider if you have any concerns or if you experience severe symptoms.

N.B: Plan B does not protect against sexually transmitted infections (STIs). It's essential to use condoms or other protection to reduce the risk of STIs.