Morning-after pill: How often should women take this contraceptive?

Temi Iwalaiye

“Just take the morning-after pill!” It’s not uncommon to hear this after a night of unprotected sex.

How many times can it be taken [GettyImages]
According to Planned Parenthood, the morning-after pill, also known as Plan B, is an emergency contraceptive that can lower the risk of pregnancy by 75-89% within three days of having intercourse.

Normally, one dose is required each time a person engages in unprotected sexual activity without, but occasionally, more than one dose may be necessary.

The morning-after pill, commonly referred to as emergency contraception, is reliable and has no long-term negative effect. So, you can take it as many times in a month as you want.

However, it's not an ideal or perfect form of contraception since it doesn't prevent pregnancy as well as other techniques like an IUD, implant, pill, shot, ring, or condom.

Additionally, it is less practical to keep using it every time you have sex and even more expensive than conventional birth control.

How often should women take this contraceptive? [istockphoto]
  • There are some side effects to using the morning-after pill, though they are not particularly harmful and do not cause infertility. 
  • These side effects include nausea or bleeding in between periods, which can be incredibly uncomfortable.
  • When taken often, the pill may cause an irregular and unpredictable menstrual cycle, and that can be quite unsettling. 
  • It doesn't protect against sexually transmitted diseases like HIV, herpes, syphillis and others.

The morning-after pill isn't the most effective method of long-term pregnancy prevention despite being safe. It's called Plan B for a reason. The best methods of birth control are those you can use before sex because they are more efficient and cost-effective.

