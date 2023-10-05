Morning-after pill: How often should women take this contraceptive?

According to Planned Parenthood, the morning-after pill, also known as Plan B, is an emergency contraceptive that can lower the risk of pregnancy by 75-89% within three days of having intercourse.

Normally, one dose is required each time a person engages in unprotected sexual activity without, but occasionally, more than one dose may be necessary.

How often can it be taken?

The morning-after pill, commonly referred to as emergency contraception, is reliable and has no long-term negative effect. So, you can take it as many times in a month as you want.

However, it's not an ideal or perfect form of contraception since it doesn't prevent pregnancy as well as other techniques like an IUD, implant, pill, shot, ring, or condom.

Additionally, it is less practical to keep using it every time you have sex and even more expensive than conventional birth control.

Side effects

There are some side effects to using the morning-after pill, though they are not particularly harmful and do not cause infertility.

These side effects include nausea or bleeding in between periods, which can be incredibly uncomfortable.

When taken often, the pill may cause an irregular and unpredictable menstrual cycle, and that can be quite unsettling.

It doesn't protect against sexually transmitted diseases like HIV, herpes, syphillis and others.