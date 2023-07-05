ADVERTISEMENT
4 best ways to reduce the side effects of birth control pills

Berlinda Entsie

Birth control pills or oral contraceptives are drugs women swallow to prevent getting pregnant.

Birth control pills are in monthly packs with a 21-day, 24-day, or 28-day cycle. Additionally, you must take one pill every day at the same time of the day. They are usually really tiny but the issue is remembering to take them.

As is with most medicines, there are some side effects of these pills too. However, it is believed that the side effects outnumber the benefits associated with it.

Here are simple ways you can reduce the risk of birth control pills:

  • Balance your diet and hormones

While the pill is suppressing your natural sex hormones, there are plenty of other hormones that need your support, like thyroid, insulin, and cortisol. What you eat can have a profound effect on how dramatic the pill's side effects are.

Step up more vegetables, healthy fats, and fibre to balance your hormones and reduce the symptoms birth control can create. Consider adding seed cycling to your routine to add nutrients and support your body on the pill.

  • Don’t stress and sleep well

It has been observed that women on birth control pills sometimes overreact inappropriately to situations that can be managed with rational thinking. Keeping stress levels under check is important. Indulge in daily exercise, meditation, yoga, reading, etc as these work wonders in relieving stress. Follow the body’s natural clock. Make sure you sleep for 7-8 hours every day to start afresh and have a good mood the next day.

  • Take care of your liver

The pill can affect your liver as most of our hormones are metabolised in our liver. Our liver is responsible for metabolising hormones and the detox system of the body, which depends on certain nutrients and minerals. You can include herbal tea which is free of caffeine and also helps detoxify your liver.

  • Look out for symptoms

If you don’t feel good after going on pills, talk to your doctor about it. At the same time, you can also wait and give your body some time to adapt.

