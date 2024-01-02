Ladies, here's why you can get pregnant even after using the morning-after pill

The morning-after pill is a form of emergency contraceptive that contains levonorgestrel, a synthetic progesterone which postpones or stop ovulation. However, levonorgestrel is not infallible.

Pulse Nigeria

Here are three scenarios in which the morning-after pill might not be effective:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. You took it too late

After 72 hours (three days) of unprotected sex, the pill's effectiveness dramatically drops. Your odds are better the sooner you take it after unprotected sex.

2. You are ovulating

The pill cannot prevent fertilisation of the egg if you ovulating, this is because the pill is supposed to delay ovulation and the egg from being released. This is why it’s important to track your cycle before sex so you can determine your ovulation window and risk of pregnancy after taking the pill.

3. You had unprotected sex again

ADVERTISEMENT

Only the cycle for which you take the tablet is effective. It does not shield you from becoming pregnant if you have sex again. Therefore, engaging in unprotected sexual activity following the pill puts you at risk of pregnancy.

Consider these options if you want more dependable emergency contraception:

Copper IUD (Intrauterine Device)

Copper IUDs, also known as non-hormonal IUDs or copper T IUDs, are long-lasting intrauterine devices used for birth control. They are small, T-shaped plastic devices inserted into the uterus by healthcare professionals.

The copper wire releases ions that reduce sperm motility and thicken the cervical mucus, making it harder for sperm to penetrate. This IUD, inserted within 120 hours of unprotected sex, offers the most effective emergency contraception.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Hormonal IUD

This also known as levonorgestrel-releasing IUDs, are long-lasting intrauterine devices used for both birth control and managing heavy or painful periods.

The IUD releases a small amount of progestin via levonorgestrel into the uterus daily, thereby preventing pregnancy by thinning the uterine lining, thickening cervical mucus, and sometimes suppressing ovulation, making it difficult for fertilised eggs to implant.

Similar to the copper IUD, this IUD can also be inserted within 120 hours after unprotected sex for effective emergency contraception.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are some side effects to using IUDs. Side effects include hormonal imbalance, cramps and headaches.

Note: The morning-after pill and an IUD shouldn't be used simultaneously, if not they will counteract each other.