ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Nigerian woman sets new Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig

Anna Ajayi

Recently, Nigerians have been on a roll, as they continuously break and set new records!

Nigerian lady sets new Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig [TheStar]
Nigerian lady sets new Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig [TheStar]

Recommended articles

This achievement was recognised by the official Guinness World Records organisation.

Williams embarked on this project on November 4, dedicating 11 days and over two million naira to craft the record-breaking wig. Williams shared that the creation involved the use of 1,000 bundles of hair, 12 cans of hair spray, 35 tubes of hair glue, and 6,250 hair clips.

ADVERTISEMENT
Helen Williams working on the wigs [TribuneOnline]
Helen Williams working on the wigs [TribuneOnline] Pulse Nigeria

With a professional career spanning eight years, Williams brought her wealth of experience and courage to the challenge. She's produced 50 to 300 wigs per week and has trained hundreds of students who, in turn, collectively made thousands of wigs.

Despite her extensive experience, Williams shared with GWR, "Finding the materials to make the longest wig was not an easy task," reflecting on the challenges she encountered during the process.

After making this extensive wig, Williams had to lay it out in a straight line for accurate measurement. Various venues, including running tracks, proved insufficient due to the length of the wig.

Helen laid out her extensive wig to be measured [LindaIkeji]
Helen laid out her extensive wig to be measured [LindaIkeji] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, she chose the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway, a long road connecting the cities of Lagos and Abeokuta, to showcase her creation.

Presently, the record-setting wig is now housed in Helen's office, where she welcomes anyone interested to come and admire it.

Reflecting on her achievement, Williams expressed her joy, stating, "This achievement is one of the best things that has ever happened to me. I still cannot believe it."

Congratulations to Helen Williams on this great feat!

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian woman sets new Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig

Nigerian woman sets new Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig

7 habits of incredibly attractive women

7 habits of incredibly attractive women

7 types of bras every woman should own

7 types of bras every woman should own

Domino Pizza Deal: Get 50% price slash, and enjoy a seamless online experience

Domino Pizza Deal: Get 50% price slash, and enjoy a seamless online experience

Complications prompt diagnosis for 4 in 5 people living with diabetes in Nigeria

Complications prompt diagnosis for 4 in 5 people living with diabetes in Nigeria

Here's why you keep gaining weight while on birth control and how to prevent it

Here's why you keep gaining weight while on birth control and how to prevent it

DIY Recipes: How to make fufu flour at home

DIY Recipes: How to make fufu flour at home

Lights, Camera, Lagos: Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) 2.0 is here!

Lights, Camera, Lagos: Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) 2.0 is here!

4 ways sitting for long hours and poor posture could affect your prostate

4 ways sitting for long hours and poor posture could affect your prostate

NBA Nigeria collaborates with Dennis Osadebe for 2nd edition of NBA Meets Art

NBA Nigeria collaborates with Dennis Osadebe for 2nd edition of NBA Meets Art

Acne Myths and Misconceptions: What you should and shouldn't believe

Acne Myths and Misconceptions: What you should and shouldn't believe

10 subtle signs of diabetes you need to pay attention to

10 subtle signs of diabetes you need to pay attention to

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Foods that protect your prostate

11 foods that protect your prostate

The mining scenes have got people talking [Instagram/kapmotionpictures]

If your partner does any of these 7 jobs, you are stronger than you think

Natural hair dye

Dye your hair at home using these common kitchen ingredients

Why some women get pregnant on a plan

10 reasons some women still get pregnant even when on family planning