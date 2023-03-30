ADVERTISEMENT
Limited Time Offer: Save 20% on every 500SQM at the Meadows by PropertyMart in Ibeju-Lekki

However, finding this community in a crowded city like Lagos has proven almost impossible. Rarely will one find a location that combines all of these features while retaining serenity and a workable easy acquisition. The Meadows by Propertymart is set to change that narrative.

The Meadows is one of the smartest master-planned communities in the Epe coastal region of Ibeju-Lekki, Magbon Alade, Lagos state. Growing at a fast rate, it is said that in five years, the value of single plots within this axis has increased by over 500%. Ibeju-Lekki is favourably situated in proximity to prime development projects such as Dangote Refinery worth about $9 billion, the New International Airport, Lekki Golf Course, Pan-Atlantic University Lagos-Kano rail line, the Lekki Free Trade Zone, and the deep seaport.

The Meadows is located in this region and is suited not just for your family and business, but also for relaxation. This community will not only have homes but also parks, playgrounds, shops, restaurants, schools, childcare, and community centers.

It is designed to draw you to simpler times, a clear reminder of what life can look like without the noise and congestion of the city. The design approach is committed to developing a healthy, happy, smart, and sustainable community that is harmonious, vibrant, smart, & green community living.

A prime location to be a cynosure of eyes, The Meadows is located in proximity to notable landmarks in the Ibeju-Lekkki axis such as Eleko Beach, Nike Art Centre as well as the

Lekki Conservation Centre. This will keep you at the centre of the action while maintaining a viable investment for many years to come.

Interestingly, these serviced plots are now selling fast at a discount to allow potential investors to save an extra 20% or N4M on every 500SQM they buy now. Speaking more on this, Hakeem Bakare, the General Manager of PropertyMart, explained, “We know the challenges that has encumbered our economy in the past year, however, real estate investment is evergreen, so we’re happy to welcome even more investors looking for an evergreen investment in a prime location. This informed our decision to offer potential investors an instant N4M discount on every 500SQM bought”.

He further explained that Investors are guaranteed a high Return on Investment (ROI) over time as this location is set to be a sizzling hub for commercial activities with the proposed Lekki International airport, Lekki seaport, and Lekki free trade zone.

With the project contractor already mobilized to site, coupled with the ongoing massive ongoing developments in the Ibeju-Lekki axis, the Meadows has the possibility of delivering as high as 300% returns within a period of time.

The New Lagos could be yours for the taking. Take advantage of the limited-time discount to save an extra 20% or N4M on every 500SQM. You can take advantage of this offer when you secure serviced plots with an initial payment of 6.4 million naira. This special offer is only valid for limited plots, so interested parties are advised to call 07089987510 or 08038326832 for more inquiries or visit www.themeadows.ng to learn more about Meadows.

Properymart is a Palton Morgan Holdings subsidiary committed to producing more quality projects nationwide.

