ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

'I felt like I'd been thrown off track' – food blogger Sisi Yemmie on having twins

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Sisi Yemmie, who already had three children with her husband, said she had not been trying to have other children when she found out.

Sisi Yemmie [Instagram/SisiYemmie]
Sisi Yemmie [Instagram/SisiYemmie]

Recommended articles

Sisi Yemmie, who already had three children with her husband, in a video she posted on YouTube on Sunday, July 21, 2024, said that she had not been trying to have other children when she found out.

When I think about the fact that I’m now a mom of five, it’s so shocking to me. If you told Yemisi of two years ago that she was going to have more babies, I would have said you were a liar. If you told me I was going to give birth to twins, I would have said ‘You're a liar,’ because I don't know how that happened,” she said.

In my head, my third child was my last born. So you can imagine the shock and surprise when I realised I was pregnant and the double shock when I realised that they were twins.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that the shock of being pregnant with twins made her retreat from social media.

Sometimes when a thing like this happens to you, it can cause you to retreat and I think that was what happened to me. I just could not function like normal because I was in a different headspace,” she said.

ALSO READ: How to make the trending Milky Way puff puff according to Sisi Yemmie

All through her pregnancy with the twins, even after she found out about them, she said she didn't believe they were real until she delivered them.

ADVERTISEMENT

I didn't think they were real until I saw them, even as I was doing scans and they were saying ‘They’re two inside.’ It was hard to comprehend,” she said.

She also opened up about adjusting the family to the new reality and having her fourth cesarean birth.

It's been a journey trying to adjust the family. We are a family of seven now. That's a lot. When I go out some people are so confused. They are like ‘Whose babies are these?’ A lot of my friends and even family members didn’t know that I was pregnant. That was how much keeping it to myself that I did,” she said.

This was my fourth c-session and it came as twins. You can imagine how I was feeling when I was pregnant and the anxiety. I am still healing from the surgery, but I’m in a good place.”

See the full video below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria, a role he assumed in December 2023. You can contact him at dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I felt like I'd been thrown off track' – food blogger Sisi Yemmie on having twins

'I felt like I'd been thrown off track' – food blogger Sisi Yemmie on having twins

What's the best age difference in romantic relationships?

What's the best age difference in romantic relationships?

3 easy ways you can warm eba

3 easy ways you can warm eba

5 dirtiest items in your house apart from your toilet seat

5 dirtiest items in your house apart from your toilet seat

Waking up to soaked bedclothes? It could be more than just the heat

Waking up to soaked bedclothes? It could be more than just the heat

Japa Story: UNILAG rejected me so I moved to the UK after spending ₦5 million

Japa Story: UNILAG rejected me so I moved to the UK after spending ₦5 million

3 tips for a long and hot sex life

3 tips for a long and hot sex life

Ask Pulse: How can I cope with being horny in a long-distance relationship?

Ask Pulse: How can I cope with being horny in a long-distance relationship?

5 things to do to keep your heart healthy

5 things to do to keep your heart healthy

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Finding true love is very hard for these 5 groups of people

Finding true love is very hard for these 5 groups of people

Never say this at the border, you may not get through passport control

Never say this at the border, you may not get through passport control

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What are oldest living trees in the world? [Pinterest]

7 oldest living trees in the world

Before you sleep over at her place read this[istockphoto]

Dear men, before you sleep over at her place read this

The most important thing is to understand that the problem of unpleasant body odour is a common issue [Adobe Stock]

How to sensitively handle your coworker with body odour

Why do so many footballers cut holes in their socks? [huffpost]

Why do so many footballers cut holes in their socks?