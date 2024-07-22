'I felt like I'd been thrown off track' – food blogger Sisi Yemmie on having twins

Sisi Yemmie, who already had three children with her husband, in a video she posted on YouTube on Sunday, July 21, 2024, said that she had not been trying to have other children when she found out.

“When I think about the fact that I’m now a mom of five, it’s so shocking to me. If you told Yemisi of two years ago that she was going to have more babies, I would have said you were a liar. If you told me I was going to give birth to twins, I would have said ‘You're a liar,’ because I don't know how that happened,” she said.

“In my head, my third child was my last born. So you can imagine the shock and surprise when I realised I was pregnant and the double shock when I realised that they were twins.”

She added that the shock of being pregnant with twins made her retreat from social media.

“Sometimes when a thing like this happens to you, it can cause you to retreat and I think that was what happened to me. I just could not function like normal because I was in a different headspace,” she said.

All through her pregnancy with the twins, even after she found out about them, she said she didn't believe they were real until she delivered them.

“I didn't think they were real until I saw them, even as I was doing scans and they were saying ‘They’re two inside.’ It was hard to comprehend,” she said.

She also opened up about adjusting the family to the new reality and having her fourth cesarean birth.

“It's been a journey trying to adjust the family. We are a family of seven now. That's a lot. When I go out some people are so confused. They are like ‘Whose babies are these?’ A lot of my friends and even family members didn’t know that I was pregnant. That was how much keeping it to myself that I did,” she said.

“This was my fourth c-session and it came as twins. You can imagine how I was feeling when I was pregnant and the anxiety. I am still healing from the surgery, but I’m in a good place.”

