How to make the trending Milky Way puff puff according to Sisi Yemmie
We sought the expertise of Nigerian Chef Sisi Yemmie on how to prepare this delicious Milky Way puff puff.
Recommended articles
If you can't order from them, here's how you can make it at home:
Ingredients
Two and a half cups of warm water
Two and a half teaspoons of instant yeast
One and a half cups of sugar
One and a half teaspoons of salt (optional)
Four cups of all-purpose flour
One teaspoon of vanilla essence
One teaspoon of Nutmeg and cinnamon powder
Process
Sieve the flour into a bowl
Add Yeast
Add cinnamon powder
Add sugar
Pour warm water into the mix
Add Vanilla powder
Use your hand or spatula to mix it to achieve a smooth batter.
Keep it in a warm place until it rises.
Remove the air bubbles from the dough and mix it with a spatula or your hands.
Get a deep pan that is wide and deep enough to fry your puff puff.
To make round balls, use a spoon or your hands to roll them, and scoop them on time.
Make sure the oil is not too hot; if it is too hot, they will get burned without being cooked.
Move them around so they are properly fried.
Once they are scooped, put them in a paper-lined bowl to drain the oil.
To transform it into the Milky Way puff puff, sprinkle some condensed milk on top of the puff puff.
Then add a generous amount of powdered milk.
Sprinkle smashed Oreos on the puff puff.
Your Milky Way puff is ready.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng