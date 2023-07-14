How to make the trending Milky Way puff puff according to Sisi Yemmie

If you can't order from them, here's how you can make it at home:

Ingredients

Two and a half cups of warm water

ADVERTISEMENT

Two and a half teaspoons of instant yeast

One and a half cups of sugar

One and a half teaspoons of salt (optional)

Four cups of all-purpose flour

One teaspoon of vanilla essence

ADVERTISEMENT

One teaspoon of Nutmeg and cinnamon powder

Process

Sieve the flour into a bowl

Add Yeast

ADVERTISEMENT

Add cinnamon powder

Add sugar

Pour warm water into the mix

Add Vanilla powder

Use your hand or spatula to mix it to achieve a smooth batter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Keep it in a warm place until it rises.

Remove the air bubbles from the dough and mix it with a spatula or your hands.

Get a deep pan that is wide and deep enough to fry your puff puff.

To make round balls, use a spoon or your hands to roll them, and scoop them on time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Make sure the oil is not too hot; if it is too hot, they will get burned without being cooked.

Move them around so they are properly fried.

Once they are scooped, put them in a paper-lined bowl to drain the oil.

To transform it into the Milky Way puff puff, sprinkle some condensed milk on top of the puff puff.

Then add a generous amount of powdered milk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sprinkle smashed Oreos on the puff puff.