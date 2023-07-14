ADVERTISEMENT
How to make the trending Milky Way puff puff according to Sisi Yemmie

Temi Iwalaiye

We sought the expertise of Nigerian Chef Sisi Yemmie on how to prepare this delicious Milky Way puff puff.

How to make the viral milky way puff puff [Sisiyemmie/Youtube]
How to make the viral milky way puff puff [Sisiyemmie/Youtube]

If you can't order from them, here's how you can make it at home:

Two and a half cups of warm water

Two and a half teaspoons of instant yeast

One and a half cups of sugar

One and a half teaspoons of salt (optional)

Four cups of all-purpose flour

One teaspoon of vanilla essence

One teaspoon of Nutmeg and cinnamon powder

Sieve the flour into a bowl

Add Yeast

Add cinnamon powder

Add sugar

Pour warm water into the mix

Add Vanilla powder

Use your hand or spatula to mix it to achieve a smooth batter.

how to make puff-puff batter [yummieliciouz]
how to make puff-puff batter [yummieliciouz] Pulse Nigeria

Keep it in a warm place until it rises.

Remove the air bubbles from the dough and mix it with a spatula or your hands.

Get a deep pan that is wide and deep enough to fry your puff puff.

To make round balls, use a spoon or your hands to roll them, and scoop them on time.

Make sure the oil is not too hot; if it is too hot, they will get burned without being cooked.

Move them around so they are properly fried.

Once they are scooped, put them in a paper-lined bowl to drain the oil.

To transform it into the Milky Way puff puff, sprinkle some condensed milk on top of the puff puff.

Then add a generous amount of powdered milk.

Sprinkle smashed Oreos on the puff puff.

Your Milky Way puff is ready.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

