How to know you have multiple personality disorder

Anna Ajayi

With the right support and treatment, peopl with this disorder can lead fulfilling lives.

How to know you have multiple personality disorder [QuickReadMagazine]
Have you ever felt like there are different versions of you living inside your mind, each with its own thoughts, feelings, and even memories?

This feeling can be more than just an expression of having different sides to your personality. It might be a sign of something called Multiple Personality Disorder, also known today as Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID).

Multiple Personality Disorder is a mental health condition where a person experiences two or more distinct identities or personality states, each with its own way of viewing and understanding the world. These different identities can control the person's behavior at different times, and the person might not remember what happens when another identity is in charge.

You might feel like there are different people living inside you, each with their own likes, dislikes, and opinions.

Finding gaps in your memory where you can't remember what you did, where you went, or who you met can be a sign. It's like pieces of your life are missing.

Hearing voices inside your head that argue with you or each other, or that comment on what you're doing, can indicate DID.

If you notice sudden changes in your behavior that you can't explain, like suddenly acting in a way that feels unlike you, it might be a sign.

Feeling disconnected from yourself, like you're watching your life from the outside, can be a symptom of DID.

The exact cause of Multiple Personality Disorder is not clear, but it's often linked to severe trauma during early childhood. This can include things like physical or emotional abuse. The condition is thought to be a coping mechanism, where the person's mind creates different identities to handle the trauma.

If you recognise some of these signs in yourself or someone else, it's essential to approach the situation with care and understanding. DID is a complex condition that can only be diagnosed by a professional, like a psychiatrist or psychologist, after careful evaluation. Here's what you can do:

  • Talking to a mental health professional is the first step. They can provide a safe space to explore your experiences and offer guidance.
  • Be honest and open: Sharing your feelings and symptoms as openly and honestly as you can will help in getting an accurate diagnosis.
  • Understanding DID and getting a diagnosis can take time. Be patient with yourself and the process.

If you or someone you know is diagnosed with Multiple Personality Disorder, remember, it's a condition that can be managed with the right support and treatment. Therapy, especially types that focus on trauma and dissociation, can be very helpful. Medication might be used to manage symptoms like depression or anxiety, but the main treatment is therapy that aims to integrate the different identities into one or help them work together more smoothly.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

