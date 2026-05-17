Advertisement

Nollywood star Sandra Okunzuwa narrates how romance scenes ruined her relationship

Pulse Contributor
Pulse Contributor 14:38 - 17 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Nollywood star Sandra Okunzuwa narrates how romance scenes ruined her relationship
Nollywood actress and filmmaker Sandra Okunzuwa has recounted how her former boyfriend broke up with her after she kissed an actor on set.
Advertisement

In a candid interview with the BTS Reality podcast, Sandra Okunzuwa recalled that her ex ended their relationship after someone allegedly sent him a movie scene in which she kissed a male colleague.

Advertisement

​The movie star said her ex-boyfriend was insecure about breaking up with her over an onscreen kiss, stressing that actors do not enjoy kissing each other on set because of the shooting environment.

​“When actors kiss while filming, about 20 people are watching them, and instructions are also being dished out to them. Even the AC will be turned off, and the director will monitor and instruct them throughout. So how can anyone be in the mood or turned on in such conditions and environment?” she asked.

​“Onscreen kisses are not even enjoyable. If they can be scrapped and viewers will still enjoy movies, then I am in support. Romantic scenes affect our personal relationships because some partners might get jealous. I once lost a relationship because someone sent my ex-boyfriend a scene from a movie where I kissed an actor. At the time, I felt his reaction came from a place of insecurity. But honestly, it is not easy. I don’t blame people who say they can’t date actors because everyone has to choose what they can tolerate in a partner,” Okunzuwa stated.

Advertisement

​She, however, urged the public to bear in mind that actors play characters on screen and not their real selves.

The movie star emphasised that it is important for actors to separate their private lives from their professional lives. Meanwhile, the actress recently opened up on the trials and tribulations faced by actors, particularly women, in Nollywood.

Actress Sandra Okunzuwa

Okunzuwa, while featuring on Potpourri,  discussed the physical and mental toll of acting, emphasising the unique hurdles that female actresses encounter.

​“Acting can be draining, both physically and mentally,” she shared. “We have a lot of talented females in the industry who are not only skilled but also beautiful. Women are naturally born to hustle; we strive to be better at what we do, especially in our respective areas.”

Advertisement

Highlighting the additional pressures placed on women in the industry, Okunzuwa stated, “For females, we have to try hard, we must look good, be talented, and remain focused. There are many others who are just as talented. It’s essential to stand out in a competitive environment.”

When reflecting on her male colleagues, she noted a different standard for success. “For men, it seems that as long as they can act, are handsome, and possess good charisma, they can get by. But acting is not easy for anyone. The hours are gruelling, you leave home early and often don’t return until 12 AM or 1 AM the next day.”

Despite these challenges, Okunzuwa remains deeply passionate about her craft. “It’s a lot, but the passion keeps pushing us to do what we love,” she said, underscoring her dedication to the art of acting.

READ NEXT: Why Is Every Nollywood Filmmaker Flocking to YouTube?

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Entertainment
06.02.2026
Nigerian Artistes Should Be Prepared To Lose More #grammys
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Lagos Airport Police Command
News
17.05.2026
17 officers feared dead as terrorists attack Nigerian military school
Cubana Chief Priest breaks silence after losing APC House of Reps primaries
News
17.05.2026
Cubana Chief Priest breaks silence after losing APC House of Reps primaries
BBNaija Season 11 auditions to begin May 22: Here’s how to apply
Entertainment
17.05.2026
BBNaija Season 11 auditions to begin May 22: Here’s how to apply
Nollywood star Sandra Okunzuwa narrates how romance scenes ruined her relationship
Entertainment
17.05.2026
Nollywood star Sandra Okunzuwa narrates how romance scenes ruined her relationship
Cubana Chief Priest’s House of Reps dream suffers major setback after losing APC ticket
News
16.05.2026
Cubana Chief Priest’s House of Reps dream suffers major setback after losing APC ticket
Alexx Ekubo, Sound Sultan, and other Nigerian celebrities we lost to cancer
Entertainment
16.05.2026
Alexx Ekubo, Sound Sultan, and other Nigerian celebrities we lost to cancer