Nollywood star Sandra Okunzuwa narrates how romance scenes ruined her relationship

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Sandra Okunzuwa has recounted how her former boyfriend broke up with her after she kissed an actor on set.

In a candid interview with the BTS Reality podcast, Sandra Okunzuwa recalled that her ex ended their relationship after someone allegedly sent him a movie scene in which she kissed a male colleague.

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​The movie star said her ex-boyfriend was insecure about breaking up with her over an onscreen kiss, stressing that actors do not enjoy kissing each other on set because of the shooting environment.

​“When actors kiss while filming, about 20 people are watching them, and instructions are also being dished out to them. Even the AC will be turned off, and the director will monitor and instruct them throughout. So how can anyone be in the mood or turned on in such conditions and environment?” she asked.

​“Onscreen kisses are not even enjoyable. If they can be scrapped and viewers will still enjoy movies, then I am in support. Romantic scenes affect our personal relationships because some partners might get jealous. I once lost a relationship because someone sent my ex-boyfriend a scene from a movie where I kissed an actor. At the time, I felt his reaction came from a place of insecurity. But honestly, it is not easy. I don’t blame people who say they can’t date actors because everyone has to choose what they can tolerate in a partner,” Okunzuwa stated.

“I’ve had a relationship that I had to cut out of when the person saw a clip of me kissing an actor in a movie and asked if that’s lowkey the way I kissed him too; I don’t really blame people who say they can’t date actresses”- Actress Sandra Okunzuwa pic.twitter.com/L36xokjDKV — Nollywood Citadel (@Nolly_Citadel) May 15, 2026

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​She, however, urged the public to bear in mind that actors play characters on screen and not their real selves.

The movie star emphasised that it is important for actors to separate their private lives from their professional lives. Meanwhile, the actress recently opened up on the trials and tribulations faced by actors, particularly women, in Nollywood.

Actress Sandra Okunzuwa

Okunzuwa, while featuring on Potpourri, discussed the physical and mental toll of acting, emphasising the unique hurdles that female actresses encounter.

​“Acting can be draining, both physically and mentally,” she shared. “We have a lot of talented females in the industry who are not only skilled but also beautiful. Women are naturally born to hustle; we strive to be better at what we do, especially in our respective areas.”

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Highlighting the additional pressures placed on women in the industry, Okunzuwa stated, “For females, we have to try hard, we must look good, be talented, and remain focused. There are many others who are just as talented. It’s essential to stand out in a competitive environment.”

When reflecting on her male colleagues, she noted a different standard for success. “For men, it seems that as long as they can act, are handsome, and possess good charisma, they can get by. But acting is not easy for anyone. The hours are gruelling, you leave home early and often don’t return until 12 AM or 1 AM the next day.”