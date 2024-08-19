ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to easily remove blood stains on bed sheets

Anna Ajayi

Period stains on bedsheets can be stressful, but they don't have to be a disaster.

How do you get blood stains off the sheets? [eHow]
How do you get blood stains off the sheets? [eHow]

Periods are a natural part of life, but they can come with some discomfort, like blood stains that add unnecessary stress to an already uncomfortable time.

Recommended articles

Thankfully, there are easy ways to deal with it. With some simple steps, you can permanently remove blood stains from your bedsheets.

Periods can be a stressful time for many people. The physical discomfort from cramps, bloating, and fatigue can take a toll on your body. Also, the emotional rollercoaster that comes with hormonal changes can make you feel anxious or irritable.

ADVERTISEMENT
Periods can be a stressful time for many people [AdobeStock]
Periods can be a stressful time for many people [AdobeStock] Pulse Nigeria

On top of these challenges, dealing with period stains can add another layer of stress. Whether you’re worried about ruining your favourite sheets or just embarrassed by the sight of blood, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. However, these stains are common and can be managed with the right approach.

Period stains occur when menstrual blood leaks onto your sheets. This can happen during heavy flow days or if your sanitary products shift during the night.

Period stains [Quora]
Period stains [Quora] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

While these stains are normal, they can be frustrating because blood can be difficult to remove once it sets into fabric. Fresh stains are easier to clean, so it's best to treat them as soon as possible.

RELATED: 5 ways to avoid getting stained during menstruation

1. Act quickly: The sooner you treat the stain, the easier it will be to remove. If you notice a blood stain, try to deal with it right away before it has a chance to dry and set into the fabric.

If you notice a blood stain, wash immediately [ApartmentTherapy]
If you notice a blood stain, wash immediately [ApartmentTherapy] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

2. Cold water rinse: Begin by rinsing the stained area with cold water. Avoid using hot water as it can cause the blood to set into the fabric, making it harder to remove. Run the cold water through the fabric until the stain begins to fade.

3. Apply salt or baking soda: For stubborn stains, create a paste using either salt or baking soda mixed with a little water.

Apply salt or baking soda to stubborn stains [iStock]
Apply salt or baking soda to stubborn stains [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Apply this paste to the stain and let it sit for 15-30 minutes. These natural abrasives help to lift the blood from the fabric without causing damage.

4. Use soap or detergent: After letting the paste sit, gently scrub the area with a mild soap or laundry detergent. You can use a soft brush or cloth to work the soap into the fabric. Be gentle to avoid damaging the fabric, especially if the sheets are made from delicate materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Rinse and repeat if necessary: Rinse the sheets with cold water again to see if the stain has been fully removed. If some stain remains, repeat the process until the stain is gone.

6. Hydrogen peroxide for tough stains: If the stain persists, you can use hydrogen peroxide as a last resort. Apply a small amount directly to the stain, but be careful—this can bleach some fabrics, so test it on a small area first.

7. Wash as usual: Once the stain is gone, wash your sheets as you normally would. Make sure to follow the care instructions on your sheets to avoid any damage.

8. Air dry: It's best to air dry your sheets rather than using a dryer, as heat can cause any remaining traces of the stain to set permanently.

If you notice a blood stain [Medium]
If you notice a blood stain [Medium] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Period stains on bedsheets can be stressful, but they don't have to be a disaster. By acting quickly and using simple household items, you can remove these stains and keep your sheets looking fresh.

ALSO READ: 10 annoying but relatable things about being on your period

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian women who've won Miss World and international pageants

Nigerian women who've won Miss World and international pageants

5 signs you are not compatible with your current partner

5 signs you are not compatible with your current partner

How long does it take for gum to digest once swallowed?

How long does it take for gum to digest once swallowed?

Why the women in this tribe breastfeed animals

Why the women in this tribe breastfeed animals

5 ways you can use baby oil as an adult

5 ways you can use baby oil as an adult

How to easily remove blood stains on bed sheets

How to easily remove blood stains on bed sheets

5 most dangerous countries in the world for women

5 most dangerous countries in the world for women

How to get rid of chest acne

How to get rid of chest acne

Women have been wearing sanitary pads wrong all along - Here's the right way

Women have been wearing sanitary pads wrong all along - Here's the right way

5 most expensive dog breeds that cost millions

5 most expensive dog breeds that cost millions

Sundry Foods Limited celebrates 20 years of serving deliciousness across Nigeria

Sundry Foods Limited celebrates 20 years of serving deliciousness across Nigeria

Common mistakes to avoid as a bride, at your function

Common mistakes to avoid as a bride, at your function

Pulse Sports

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Every mother-baby duo is unique [ACLU]

5 important tips to know if you want to stop breastfeeding

Get Your Game On: Guinness matchday goes BIG at Landmark event centre!

Get Your Game On: Guinness matchday goes BIG at Landmark event centre!

Tea tree oil is known for its many benefits [Health]

Acne treatment and 5 other amazing benefits of tea tree oil

The world’s first “chastity belt for your phone [mediawhisperer]

This device stops you from watching porn on your phone